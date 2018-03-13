Eastlink expands wireless service to Saint John, New Brunswick

East coast carrier Eastlink is launching wireless coverage in Saint John, New Brunswick.
“We are very pleased to expand our wireless service further into New Brunswick,” says Lee Bragg, Eastlink CEO in a press statement.
“Our goal has been to deliver the best possible experience for our customers by investing in the latest network technology, providing great value for money, and delivering customer service that exceeds our customers’ expectations.”
Eastlink launched and expanded its wireless service into five provinces over five years, first launching in Nova Scotia in 2013 and expanding into Moncton, New Brunswick in 2016.
Grand opening celebrations begin today and will continue throughout the week at the new Eastlink location in McAllister Place in Saint John.
Eastlink’s expansions threaten the Big Three’s presence in the region, particularly Bell and Telus, which both have strong eastern footprints.
Eastlink began as Bragg Communications in 1970 in Amherst, Nova Scotia. It was one of the first cable licences granted by Canada’s telecom regulator and grew through a series of acquisitions.
Kicking off its wireless ambitions, the company spent $25 million CAD in the 2008 Advanced Wireless Services (AWS) auction for a number of licenses in Ontario, Atlantic Canada and Grand Prairie, Alberta.
Currently, wireless service is available to residents of Nova Scotia; Prince Edward Island; south east New Brunswick; Saint John, New Brunswick and St. John’s, Newfoundland.
The company is the largest privately held carrier in Canada and continues to remain held by the Bragg family.
Pictured above: Eastlink CEO Lee Bragg (left) with Saint John mayor Don Darling. Courtesy of Eastlink.
Comments