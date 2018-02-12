Instagram is testing Snapchat-inspired screenshot alerts

Instagram has found its latest feature to take from Snapchat — a system that notifies users when screenshots are taken of their stories.
Some Instagram users took to Twitter to report that they are now able to see who has been snapping screenshots of their stories.
PSA: How you get notified on Instagram when someone took a screenshot of your Stories pic.twitter.com/Iua2QeyskF
— iz reading On the Edge of Scandal 🍑 (@readbyher) February 11, 2018
According to images shared on Twitter, these notifications can be found in the “seen by” area in the bottom left corner when users view their own Instagram stories. In addition to the usual display of which specific viewers opened the story, the new feature has also added a circle shutter icon that will appear beside any user that shared the story through a screenshot.
Instagram confirmed the testing of the feature in a statement to TechCrunch, noting the company is “always testing ways to improve the experience on Instagram and make it easier to share any moment with the people who matter to you.”
It’s worth noting that some Twitter users are reporting a couple of workarounds to this new feature. First off, taking a screenshot of a story in-app while the phone is set to Airplane Mode will prevent the original poster from being notified.
As well, taking a screen grab of a story from Instagram on a web browser on desktop will also avoid will also prevent any notifications from being sent.
As with any feature being tested on social media, it’s currently unclear when — or if — story screenshot notifications will release to all users.
Via: The Verge
