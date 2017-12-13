Fez Pocket Edition is finally available on iOS

Critically acclaimed indie title Fez has finally made its way to Apple’s iOS platform, five years after its initial release.
Polytron launched Fez as an Xbox Live Arcade title for the Xbox 360 back in 2012. The Canadian-developed game later made its way to Linux, Mac and PC, as well as the PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita. Blitworks, a Barcelona, Spain-based studio that also handled the game’s PlayStation ports, brought the game to iOS.
The iOS version of the sidescroller is called Fez Pocket Edition. The game requires iOS 8.0 and is not supported on devices older than the iPhone 5s or iPad Air. It’s worth noting that because Fez was designed to run at a 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio, the game plays in letterbox on the iPad, which features a 4:3 aspect ratio.
As expected the game also features virtual controller buttons, which likely won’t be ideal for some of the title’s more intricate sections that require pin-point accuracy.
Fez Pocket Edition is available for $6.99 in the iOS App Store. Polytron says it has no plans to release an Android version of the game.
Comments