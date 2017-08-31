Fido to increase cost of 4GB/$40 promo plan to $45 per month

Starting on September 15th, Fido will increase the price of its 4GB/$40 data plan to $45 per month.
Fido began notifying affected subscribers of the increase via their latest monthly bill.
The note reads, “The monthly service fee for your Bring Your Own Phone plan will be increasing by $5 to $45/month (plus applicable taxes), as of the date of your first bill on or after September 15, 2017. We regularly review and make adjustments to our plans to reflect ongoing network and service investments so that we can continue to deliver the best possible customer experience to you. All other aspects of your Fido service will remain the same. This change is made in accordance with the CRTC Wireless Code.”
The flanker brand originally offered the promotional plan to customers in Alberta and British Columbia in November of last year.
When asked to comment on the increase, a Rogers spokesperson said, “There is an increase to one of our BYOP plans that was offered as a promotion last year to customers in B.C. and Alberta and does not impact all BYOP customers. This plan remains one of our most competitive plans.”
Thanks to everyone who emailed us about this.
