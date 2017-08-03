Rogers has been active in the Internet of Things (IoT) space since 2010 when Nadir Mohamed was CEO.
Now, seven years later, Rogers seems to be making a bigger push into the space with the goal to embed its technology and SIM cards into your devices. Most recently, Rogers registered the Rogers Smart Auto’ trademark in Canada and later launched the Rogers Smart Drive, which is the first in-car data device that allows some Share Everything plan subscribers to use an allotted amount of data.
Next up for Rogers in the smart category could be a plethora of new products.
According to several trademark filings in the Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO), Rogers is thinking about launching new products and services called: Rogers Smart Pulse, Rogers Smart Bandz, Rogers Smart Petz, Rogers Smart Tracker, Rogers Smart Shape, Rogers Smart Home Phone, and Rogers Smart TV.
Most of these were filed to CIPO on July 19 or 20th and encompass tracking your life and apparently your pet.
Here is a summary of what to expect:
Rogers Smart Pulse and Smart Shape are described as “digital electronic devices (wearable and non-wearable) for monitoring, measuring, tracking and displaying fitness and activity data, namely, pedometers, electronic calorie counters that transmit and communicate data to mobile phones and personal computers relating to heart rate, pulse rate, calories burned, speed, distance walked, and steps taken, sleep quality and sleep quantity; computer application software for tracking physical activity, exercise and fitness, namely computer software for tracking heart rate, pulse rate, calories burned, speed, distance walked, and steps taken, sleep quality and sleep quantity; computer application software for managing and storing fitness and activity data, namely, heart rate, calories burned, distance walked, and steps taken; computer software for storing, analyzing, and displaying fitness and activity data;”
Rogers Smart Bandz is described as a “Watch; Watch containing electronic game function and two-way radios; Wearable digital electronic device, namely a smart watch comprised of a wrist watch featuring a mobile smart telephone, camera, computer software and display screens to enable the viewing and transmission of texts, emails, written text messages, voice, music, graphics, photographs and videos from and to smart phones, tablet computers, portable computers and smart watches and multifunctional electronic devices, namely, wireless activity and location trackers.”
Rogers Smart Petz is described as “software application for detecting animal location; electronic animal tracking and locating devices featuring electronic transmitters and receiver collars; computer software for wireless data communication for receiving, processing, transmitting, displaying and managing information relating animal tracking and activity; Computer software for wireless activity trackers for displaying, measuring, and uploading to the Internet information, namely, time, date, heart rates, movement and global positioning for animals; computer software for enabling wireless broadband communications, namely, software that facilitates wireless communications and establishes connectivity in telecommunications networks.”
Rogers Smart Tracker is described as “digital electronic devices (wearable and non-wearable) for monitoring, measuring, tracking and displaying fitness and activity data, namely, pedometers, electronic calorie counters that transmit and communicate data to mobile phones and personal computers relating to heart rate, pulse rate, calories burned, speed, distance walked, and steps taken, sleep quality and sleep quantity; computer application software for tracking physical activity, exercise and fitness, namely computer software for tracking heart rate, pulse rate, calories burned, speed, distance walked, and steps taken, sleep quality and sleep quantity; computer application software for managing and storing fitness and activity data, namely, heart rate, calories burned, distance walked, and steps taken; computer software for storing, analyzing, and displaying fitness and activity data;.”
Rogers Smart TV is described as a “Computer application software for TV; Software for the operating and displaying of content on televisions, namely software and programs for the integration of audio, text, graphics, pictures and images into multimedia applications;”
Rogers Smart Watch is described as a “Wearable digital electronic device, namely a smart watch comprised of a wrist watch featuring a mobile smart telephone, camera, computer software and display screens to enable the viewing and transmission of texts, emails, written text messages, voice, music, graphics, photographs and videos from and to smart phones, tablet computers, portable computers and smart watches and multifunctional electronic devices, namely, wireless activity trackers.”
Rogers Smart Home Phone is described as “telephone, audio receivers and transmitters; computer telephony software; computer software for providing voicemail communication services in the field of telecommunications; computer software for providing transmission and exchange of voice, data, images and graphics in the field of telecommunications; computer hardware.”
Rogers Smart Health is described as “Health and monitoring devices namely blood pressure monitors, thermometers, pulse oximeters respiratory analysers and wireless activity trackers; medical apparatus and devices namely, electronic monitor that monitors, records and displays physical activity levels, heart rate, distances covered in exercise, exercise levels achieved and calories burned that may be built into or connected to a mobile device; Computer software for monitoring health in real time using electronic devices incorporated in or attached to a mobile device; computer software for communicating health information with users of hand-held computers in real time;”
So there could very well be nine new products and services coming from Rogers in the months ahead. Of course, some or all may never see the light of day but is interested to note the path the carrier is on and how it plans to keep finding new ways to increase its revenues.
Source: CIPO
Comments