Business
PREVIOUS|

New Bell ‘NumberShare’ trademark might allow cross-platform texts

Jun 17, 2017

9:24 AM EDT

7 comments

bell

According to the Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO), ‘NumberShare’ is the latest trademark to arrive from Bell.

Filed on May 3rd and formalized on May 17th, the trademark description is as vague as ever, noting it’s proposed use in Canada will be “wireless telephone services; wireless digital messaging services.”

Could this possibly be Bell’s initiative to share your number on multiple devices, similar to what Rogers did with its now-discontinue OneNumber service?

Only time will tell.

Source: CIPO

Related Articles

News

Sep 29, 2017

2:12 PM EDT

Lore and Red Oaks season 3 are coming to Amazon Prime Video in Canada

News

Sep 27, 2017

7:02 PM EDT

Bell rolls out Comedy Central programming on iTunes

Features

Sep 28, 2017

10:32 AM EDT

Bell wants to create piracy blacklist through NAFTA

Features

Sep 29, 2017

12:11 PM EDT

Here’s how Canadian media companies are responding to the Netflix Canada deal

Comments

  • It’s Me

    Canadian Telecom, leading from behind.

  • Eluder

    Probably just a rip off of AT&T’s Numbersync service, or RON as mentioned.

  • Brad Fortin

    This could be interesting.

  • bmccull

    Or like T-Mobile’s Digits?

  • nick_loss

    Bell Canada already did something very similar in 2002. Anyone else remember their short-lived ‘SimplyOne’ service? I was part of the trial run back then and it was pretty cool. However it was different in that it used VoIP to link my Digital PCS number (ha!) to my home. Basically any incoming call would ring simultaneously on both lines. also, came with some perks like a voicemail box that would transpose the content of my callers’ messages into text and send it via email.

  • Dominic

    Oh my gosh I would love this, I don’t like bringing my phone with me and it would be nice to call from my computer whenever I felt like it.

  • Pingback: orospu cocuklari()