Bell exclusively selling the Sony Xperia Z5 on October 29

Bell is set to be the only Canadian carrier, and potentially the only Canadian retailer since Sony shut down its retail operations, to carry the Xperia Z5.
The company announced today that it is bringing the Xperia Z5 to Canada for $199.95 on a 2-year contract and $649.95 outright starting October 29th.
Sony announced the Xperia Z5 at IFA in September, making the largest aesthetic and functional change to its product line since the original Xperia Z back in early 2013. Sporting a 5.2-inch 1080p display, a Snapdragon 810 processor and 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, and a brand new 1/2.3″ 23MP rear sensor with an F2.0 lens, the device is a big improvement over the Xperia Z3. Elsewhere, Sony’s outfitted the “waterproof” handset with a 2,900mAh battery that promises two days of uptime, along with a 5MP front-facing camera, all running Android 5.1.1 Lollipop out of the box.
Bell is releasing the Xperia Z5 in white and black models. No word on whether the Xperia Z5 Premium or Compact is coming to Canada this fall.
Source: Bell
Comments
Pingback: DMPK()