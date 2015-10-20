News
Bell exclusively selling the Sony Xperia Z5 on October 29

Oct 20, 2015

9:57 AM EDT

95 comments

Bell is set to be the only Canadian carrier, and potentially the only Canadian retailer since Sony shut down its retail operations, to carry the Xperia Z5.

The company announced today that it is bringing the Xperia Z5 to Canada for $199.95 on a 2-year contract and $649.95 outright starting October 29th.

Sony announced the Xperia Z5 at IFA in September, making the largest aesthetic and functional change to its product line since the original Xperia Z back in early 2013. Sporting a 5.2-inch 1080p display, a Snapdragon 810 processor and 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, and a brand new 1/2.3″ 23MP rear sensor with an F2.0 lens, the device is a big improvement over the Xperia Z3. Elsewhere, Sony’s outfitted the “waterproof” handset with a 2,900mAh battery that promises two days of uptime, along with a 5MP front-facing camera, all running Android 5.1.1 Lollipop out of the box.

Bell is releasing the Xperia Z5 in white and black models. No word on whether the Xperia Z5 Premium or Compact is coming to Canada this fall.

Source: Bell

Comments

  • First word should be Bell, not Sony.

  • Matthew

    I’m on Fido but I bought the Nexus 5x last night and now I’m having immediate regrets. I swear the Z5 was going to cost up to $1000 but that doesn’t seem the case or am I wrong with how it will resell? Either way I’m not going to switch to Bell for the phone but goddamm did they nail this one.

    • JTon

      Nothing worse than buyers regret. But hey, here’s the bright side for you: with nexus devices you’ll get faster updates for a longer lifespan, it’ll be carrier unlocked, and you’ll have the option to unlock your bootloader to root and load custom software

    • Sony already has ASOP loaded on their site … bootloaders will not be locked. So there goes that theory.

    • bomi

      Keep in mind this is the regular Z5, not the Z5 Premium which would probably be near $1000.

    • THM318

      I’m willing to bet it’ll be no more than 850. I’m guessing 750.

  • jellmoo

    Wow, that is a surprisingly good price point. Just $90 more than the Nexus 5X? I’m impressed.

    • Jean Racine

      You are right! The Nexus 5x 32gb is only 90$ less expensive! One of these 2 phones is not priced right…

    • sggodsell

      Considering both of these devices come with really great cameras and finger print scanners now. The Z5 camera is 23 MP so it is crisp and cleaner. Not to mention the Z5 uses the new ultrasonic finger print scanner. No other phone offers such a feature. The scanner is built into the side of the phones power button. Whereas the Nexus scanner is on the back of the phone. Your fingers can be completely wet and the scan will still work. All the other finger print scanners would fail, yet the new Sony scanner will continue to work.

    • jellmoo

      Yup. I’m seriously really impressed with this price point. With flagship prices going higher and higher in Canada, it’s nice to see something launch at such a competitive price, especially one that seems to be a really great package of features.

    • Nadefrenzy

      That’s assuming everyone needs the extra 16GB of storage. Most buyers are ok with 16GB these days, so in that regard, it’s considerably more expensive. Though, arguably, for a better phone in some regards.

    • jellmoo

      I don’t think that’s necessarily true though. Even my wife, who is very much a light smartphone user, balked at the 16GB limit when she picked up her iPhone, opting for the 64GB model.

      I also think that the comparison needs to be fair as well. The easiest way to do that is to compare a 32GB phone to another with the same storage spec.

    • Nadefrenzy

      From a point of view of an equal comparison, sure, 32 GB should be compared to 32GB; however, regardless of the usage patterns of your wife, most people are OK with 16GB phones anyway. So in that regard it doesn’t seem that great a value at nearly $150 more.

    • jellmoo

      I think we have to be a little careful with how we compare though, We can also toss in devices like the Zenfone 2, Idol 3, Moto X play into the mix which muddies the waters even more.

      To me, this looks like a really nice deal on a flagship level device. That being said, and as stupid as it may sound to some people, I’d snag the A9 over this.

    • Nadefrenzy

      None of those phones compare to the Nexus 5X except for the Moto X play and that’s only because its camera is half decent. The rest are just very poor phones in comparison especially when it comes to performance and updates.

      Realistically, i’d get the Xperia over the 5X, but I do believe that the Nexus 5X is better value, maybe even arguably a better phone itself.

      Why the A9?

    • jellmoo

      A lot of it depends on what you value though. The Zenfone 2 will give you double the RAM and more storage, the Idol 3 will give you front facing speakers and and a reversible screen. The Play will take the cake in battery life and Moto X features. And all 3 have expandable storage.

      On paper, there’s little doubt that Z5 is the better choice, but my findings of late have been, for me personally, there are intangibles that come into play. I have a Z3, and it’s a fine phone, but I find it lacks, for a better word, character.

      The A9 has something I like, a certain quality. I like the front fingerprint scanner, I like a simple camera with OIS, I like 32GB of storage built in with the option for an SD card, I have a soft spot for Sense. The 5X is probably objectively “better” in a lot of ways. But it comes back to character and the feeling of an all inclusive device.

    • Nadefrenzy

      The Zenfone 2 has issues with app compatibility due to its relatively foreign cpu architecture, and let’s be honest now, anyone who really needs 2GB+ of ram isn’t going to be looking for a budget phone to boot. I’ve used the Nexus 5 and own a Note 3, and if you’re anything like me, you’re going to use up a lot of ram due to browser tabs and other apps open simultaneously. However, even in my case, the Nexus 5 was more than enough to handle 20-30 tabs just fine and a few other apps on the side as well.

      I agree with your points about the Moto X especially when it comes to the battery life.

      I can somewhat relate to having that “soft spot” for HTC phones. My first phone (android) was the HTC Sensation, and i’ve yet to find a phone that’s quiet exactly like it when it came to style and feel. Samsung’s close though. However, I find it difficult to justify HTC phones now with so many alternatives, and because they really just haven’t impressed. Here’s hoping that the camera is half decent unlike the past few iterations, and there’s no other issues preceding with the phone.

    • jellmoo

      Oh, I don’t disagree. I would take the Nexus 5X over the other devices. I’m just listing out spec reasons as to why people may prefer them. My 2013 Nexus 5 is still a performance champ. My only issues with it are the camera and the storage (I struggle with a 32GB limit).

      Honestly, the Android race has become so spec intensive these days, that it becomes easy for my eyes to glaze over. I find myself more intrigued by compelling prices, nice looking builds, and a simple set of features that grabs my attention. For me, after owning a Note 4, I don’t think I can trust Samsung again. The performance was just that poor.

      I hope the camera on the A9 is good. I don’t need amazing. I need easy quick with a nice shot at the end. Good enough to take quick candid moments.

  • MoYeung

    The Xperia Z5, with Sony’s best smartphone camera yet, launches October 29 exclusively with Bell Mobility

    MONTRÉAL & TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2015 /CNW/ – Sony Mobile Communications (“Sony Mobile”) and Bell today announced the exclusive launch of the next-generation Sony Xperia Z5 smartphone on Canada’s largest 4G LTE network. Featuring advanced Sony camera technology and powerful entertainment integration, the Xperia Z5 will be available across Canada starting October 29.

    • MoYeung

      Why exclusive, boo!

  • Petit Baveux

    This whole exclusivity thing is sooooo stupid… Sony, you are screwing yourself, as usual… Do you really think that I will switch carrier to have your phone?

    • Mr Clown

      never understood the ‘carrier exclusives’ . Don’t see how any device maker wins with this arrangement.

    • Jay P

      It could be opposite of what we’re thinking. What if no Canadian carriers are interested in carrying Sony smartphones, unless they have it exclusively? Unlike Apple or Samsung which has wide public recognition, Sony has very little. Which makes it more difficult and costly for carriers to sell and support. That extra “exclusive” badge prompts buyers to give it a second look.

  • Guess I’ll be buying it outright… will wait to find out the price of the premium though

  • Gitarooman

    can you buy outright then unlock?

    • sprung

      for sure. Unlock for Sony should be pretty cheap on Ebay

    • Gitarooman

      I just checked ebay, seems to cost a lot more. I guess Kijiji might be a good idea after launch

    • manpreet singh

      Don’t get burned when it gets blacklisted

    • S2556

      I have a corporate plan with Rogers so am thinking of doing the same. Have you seen somewhere to buy outright in Canada? Clove ends up being much more with exchange rate

  • Azreik

    I think the reason its exclusive is because Rogers and Telus were probably not interested in carrying it. Also the outright price is not bad at all compared to other high end flagships on the market.

    • MoYeung

      calls for speculation

    • KiwiBri

      Did Rogers carry the Z series?

    • MoYeung

      Rogers did.

    • h2oflyer

      Sony mobile desperately needs profit and are probably staying firm on there pricing to carriers.

      Smart strategy on Bell’s part..they just about carry every phone out there. They can accept lower mark up and sell at an attractive price. They have nothing to lose and more new contracts building the empire.

      I don’t care as I can upgrade from Z3 to Z5 on my same plan and sell my Z3.

  • Garrett Cooper

    Why no green Bell? I’ve already accepted I can’t get a Z5 compact, but now you’re not even carrying the best looking colour? Bummer, although I’ll still likely be getting this.

    • CinderedMonkey

      Just ordered the Z5 compact from expansys dot ca. Seems it’ll take a bit to arrive but much better than changing over to Bell just for a phone.

    • Garrett Cooper

      I’m already with Bell, so that’s a non issue. But the Z5C is $740 delivered on that site, that’s $90 more than a Z5 outright for a phone that should be less. Way too much!

    • CinderedMonkey

      $650 with a two year contract though. You always get a discount when you get a phone from a carrier on a contract. If the Z5C was being offered by Bell with same contact, it would probably ring in around $550.

    • Andy

      Doesn’t the “$650 off terms” mean it is not on contract?

    • CinderedMonkey

      Ahh, you’re right. Didn’t read it properly. Hmm, well, expansys does cost a small premium usually so I guess that’s normal then.

    • Garrett Cooper

      Yup, only $199 on a 2yr

  • Brendan Charles

    Erh Merh Gerhd I’m so excited! I guess I’m dropping Telus! I’m not a huge fan of Bell but for this phone, I’ll make the switch.

  • KiwiBri

    Does this have the high sensitivity setting for a “glove” mode?

    • kaostheory

      Should have and wet finger tracking too.

    • KiwiBri

      Really? So you can use it easier in the rain? I know my S5 in the rain, the rain drops cause it not to recognise my inputs.

    • kaostheory

      Ya you can see videos of the Z3+ on you tube. It’s a feature I could really use as I use my phone outdoors a lot. I don’t have it on the Z3 and it’s really annoying. Also looking to try the new noise cancelling headphones as I really like the old ones and is the one feature I can’t live without on my smartphone.

    • h2oflyer

      Yep, there’s been a glove mode since Z2 which I had for 14 months.

      I switched to a copper Z3 on Oct 31/14 for the super bright screen @ 700+ nits. This allows me to use the Z3 as a gps chart plotter on the boat in bright sunlight.

      I will be getting the Z5 on launch day, with my only reservation being screen brightness, which review specs show as 600 nits, still better than S6 @ 550 nits.

      Best phones I’ve ever used, and I do get them wet, limiting underwater time.

  • Jean Racine

    Only with Bell??? There is no universe in this galaxy where i come back with Bell… No Z5 for me, i was looking for contract renewal. Its not like i dont have plenty of choices. If LG canada was trustable with firmware updates, ill go with the G4. Maybe a Nexus 6p, or iphone 6s or wait for the s7?

    • KiwiBri

      Phandroid looks to be excited with the 6P. I’m awaiting Chris Chavez’s revaiew.

    • CinderedMonkey

      Get it from expansys, then you wouldn’t need to switch to Bell

    • THM318

      and pay 200 more?

    • Andy

      You are right. This is what stops me too. $845 – $650 = $195 difference. So, if buying it from Bell then: $650 + $15 activation charge + ~$50 for unlocking = $715 + 13% (Ontario) = ~$807. Compared to $845 (already unlocked) plus 25.95 delivery charges = ~$871 from expansys, compared to ~$807. ~$64 difference, if there is no duty on the expansys one… The difference may not be that much…

    • THM318

      You forgot to add the Tax on Expansys . 845+25.95+113.87=989.81

      So actually its roughly still 200 difference.

    • Andy

      $989.81 is ~ $1,000 for a phone?! It is a rip off… Seems like the phone is made of 999.9 ounces of gold.

  • KiwiBri

    Hmm, The specs do look good..

  • Dalex

    That isn’t too bad of a price. The hassle of unlocking it after purchasing it from Bell is annoying, but its pretty cheap to find a code online. The only worry I would have about buying a Sony phone is that I’m not sure how long they will still support their mobile division. There was an article recently saying it would be 2016 or bust for Sony and that does not inspire confidence.

    • Joephus

      Sony Mobile is not shutting down anytime soon.

    • skrug

      They are building a smartphone factory in Thailand.

  • Wish they brought the Z5c.

    The Z5 is a nice phone but it doesn’t stand out in the crowd as much as the truly unique z5c (only small flagship). Adding yet another 5.2 inch device seems like it’s just adding to an already saturated segment.

    • Jean Racine

      You are right but waterproofing, ps4 remote play and Sony aura will be enough for some. Not enough to salvage this strange company? You are also right about the Z5c, truly unique

    • sggodsell

      You are forgetting that this is the first ultrasonic finger print scanner on the market. It will even scan your fingers if they are wet or dirty. You can’t do that with any other finger print scanner.

    • Garrett Cooper

      Agreed, I have a Z3C and really wanted a Z5C, perfect size. But since I want the subsidy, I may suck it up and get this. The G4 is too big, S6 has a smaller battery, M9 is too big for the screen size, the 5X was underwhelming and I don’t want an iPhone. Pretty much leaves me with the Z5.

    • Andy

      Well, you are pretty much like me. I am stuck in the same whole as you… either Sony or no other phone can suffice my standards… :/

    • Garrett Cooper

      The 5X was close, if it had 3GB of RAM or started at 32GB, that likely would have been enough. But the Z5 just feels like much better hardware, sans stock android. At least Sony’s skin is minimal.

    • Andy

      Agreed. I just don’t trust the X5 yet (plus it is plastic and a the bump for the camera, really LG?) as I don’t know about its battery life and if it is going to be reliable. I had a Sony Xperia ZL phone which I had to repair twice in a year. The first time, 2 months after purchase, the battery died (brand new, top of the line phone!!!). Then, there was a glitch with my camera, showing me a black smudge on every picture I took. And now, the phone is out of warranty (the 1 year has passed) and my battery died again (mind you, I have never dropped or cracked my phone, ever. I am very careful with my belongings). I have told myself “Sony, you and me, never again”. But, now I don’t really like any other phone. There is always something that would bother me: design, battery life (and durability), spy chip ware (on Huawei 6P phone – I am not sure here, but I am reluctant to try it) in a new phone, other than Sony. So said I cannot buy it directly from their website (unlocked!), I was used to 2 years ago… 🙁

    • Nadefrenzy

      The S6 isn’t too far behind the Z5C’s battery life rating. In fact the Z5C is actually quite a bit shorter on the battery life tests compared to its predecessor, the Z3C–a legend when it came to battery life. The phone you want though, is the Galaxy S6 Active.

      It has nearly 50% more battery life than the standard S6 (with a 1000mAh battery size increase), and is waterproof to boot. Unfortunately, it’s only available on AT&T atm, but I think it will come to Canada eventually as was the case with the S5 Active, which came to canada 6-8 months after launching in the US.

  • Thorsten Garbe

    That just freakin sucks. I was hoping to get one from mts manitoba.
    I guess i have to stick with my lg g4 for now.
    Maybe the z5 premium will come……

  • Swing and a miss Sony. That Bell exclusivity is going to be the end of you. Your brand recognition is zero here in Canada and if you don’t give people a chance to buy your phone, then you better hope that Bell is paying you a sweet amount for that exclusivity deal.

  • Bigfriggindeal

    You have got to be kidding Sony! No stores, no access to your product and you think that you are going to even hold steady on your market penetration? What is your major malfunction that you can’t see that? I’m not changing carriers to get your phone no matter how good it is. I guess Canadians just don’t matter to Sony.

    • Andy

      No, we don’t. In fact, we don’t matter for most big brands anymore, i.e. Target, Mexx, Sony (obviously), Jacob, etc. Seems like everybody is closing their does on us… So far for for the “growing” economy in Canada.

    • Garrett Cooper

      Did you ever go into a Target when they were here? The place was a ghost town, I’m not surprised they closed their doors.

    • Andy

      No, I have never went into any of their stores. I guess they were selling their inventory at a much higher price than their rivals such as Best Buy or Future Shop. I usually buy my stuff online, if possible. But I think if we have a more competitive market (mobile or not), the prices would be lower and the services would be better, as to attract more clients from the competition.

    • Garrett Cooper

      I was always told you can have 2 out of 3: Price, Product or Service. Sounds like you’re looking for all 3, never going to happen.

      As for your question re: their prices, they were pretty much the same as everyone else. It really cam down to nobody going into their stores, be it marketing, location, etc.I’d go there sometimes if I wanted to avoid the business of walmart and be in and out.

  • Earthman

    Another NSA game boy.

  • Cristian Tane

    This secrecy about releases is really dumb. If the Premium won’t be released here, they should just say so right now, so I can buy the Z5 in peace. But all they’re making me do is wait and not buy anything for now.

    • Garrett Cooper

      Agreed, they do the same with colours. I really wanted the green one, so if I suck it up and get white, only for them to release green down the road, I’d be pissed.

    • Andy

      I want the green too. I am in the same situation… don’t want to buy the white if they decide to release a green later…

    • Azreik

      The Z5 Premium is a bell exclusive as well and will come out November 29th. Sony released info on on both phones.

    • Garrett Cooper

      Where did you see this regarding the Premium?

  • effa114

    Damn. I hope the exclusivity thing isn’t too prohibitive. I ended up buying my Z2 directly through Sony Canada after Bell told me they couldn’t sell it unlocked to me because I wasn’t a bell customen. So if they pull that again, I guess I’m looking at Expansys or another phone. I just wish that Windows 10 mobile was a bit further along and I would go Lumia 950 then.

  • Dangstar

    Too bad no Z5 Compact here yet. This would be the phone to get. Hope the Sony online store will provide unlocked phones. Bell exclusivity is absolute terrible way to get the phone to a broad range of consumers in Canada. These are great phones. I’m using the Z3 Compact and it’s amazing!

    • Garrett Cooper

      They shut down their online store, and have already stated the compact isn’t coming here. Sucks, I have a Z3C too and it’s the perfect size.

    • Dangstar

      Well that is brutal. Sony is not doing a great job with phone accessibility

    • Garrett Cooper

      Honestly, it’s as if they’re trying NOT to sell phones in North America. Stupid consider how bad they’re doing, this line could be a huge hit but they fumbled it.

  • Juice Box

    Anyone know if this is Bell exclusive is permanent or temporary? Ie, will other carriers (Rogers) get it after, say, 3 months? I thought this was going to be my next phone as there isn’t much else that meets my wants:
    – great camera
    – expandable storage
    – nice clean, arguably elegant design
    – 1080 resolution screen (who really needs 1440)
    – decent battery capacity
    – water-resistance

    Unfortunately, I’d lose my 30% corporate discount if I go to Bell…

    • Juice Box

      forgot to add, nice physical size, I don’t want a 5.5+ screen…

  • S2556

    Where does your source say bell has an exclusive deal with Sony? Is this just speculation because they are the only ones with a coming soon page? Really hoping another carrier picks this up

  • h2oflyer

    IIRC, last year when the Z3 came out, the compact followed in a month or so.

    GSMarena has done a real indepth review of the Z5

    • Garrett Cooper

      They came out and said the z5 compact wasn’t coming to Canada. Did they do the same with the z3c?

      Also for those interested, I was at the mall over the weekend and the Bell store had the Z5 dummy. It actually felt smaller than the z3, which I thought was too big and sold mine. I’ll be getting a Z5 on Thursday, it felt really good.

    • h2oflyer

      I’ll be getting the black Z5 on Thursday ( never did like white) and selling my copper Z3 on the weekend. I really wanted green or gold.

      I’m lucky as I’m able to roll over my existing 6G plan and get the Z5 for $199.

    • h2oflyer

      Update….2hrs into the Z5 and IMPRESSIVE!

      Definitely worth the switch up from Z3

  • No Compact? No thanks.

  • Donald

    folks, any news lately with unlocked Z5s anymore being carried by local carriers unlocked other than buying it through from expansys or places similar?

  • Kyle Cookson

    I HATE BELL!!! I have had SOO many bad experiences with their Internet, Phone Services and Satellite!!! I LOVE Sony! I have Ps1-4, Z3, a Sony compact camera, TV, Cam quarter, among other things. Sony… Im so disappointed in you 🙁 ive been waiting specifically for this phone but since the Only carrier is Bell I’M NOT getting it!

