LG G6+ is an updated G6 with 128GB storage and 6GB of RAM

On Monday, LG announced a new version of its latest G6 flagship called the G6+.
Rather than featuring a larger footprint, like the similarly named Galaxy S8+, the G6+ sees LG putting features that were previously exclusive across multiple different regional variants of the G6 into one package.
Outside of Korea, the G6 only came with 32GB of internal storage and did not ship with a 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC. The G6+, meanwhile, features 128GB of internal storage and a 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC. The phone will also ship with an unspecified pair of B&O Play headphones and 6GB of RAM, instead of 4GB.
In some countries, the G6+ will also come wireless charging support.
LG plans to sell the G6+ in “optical astro black,” “optical marine blue,” and “optical terra gold.” The latter two are new colour additions to the G6 family. They feature lenticular film that LG says produces a mesmeric optical effect. LG will also start to sell the standard G6 in these two colours.
We’ve reached out to LG to find out if the company plans to bring the G6+ to Canada. We’ll update this article when we hear back.
If you already own a G6, LG plans to update the phone next month with new features. Those features include facial unlocking, a low power consumption mode and a warning if the user covers one of the back cameras.
Source: LG
