T-Connect Wi-Fi service now available at Islington and Kipling TTC Stations

T-Connect Wi-Fi service is now available at Islington and Kipling TTC stations, BAI Canada announced today.
With the two new stations, Wi-Fi service is now available at all but two of the stations on the Bloor-Danforth line, Victora Park and Warden stations. In total, there are now 59 TTC stations with Wi-Fi service.
Earlier this month, BAI Canada enabled Wi-Fi service at Finch Station. The month before, the company added 14 new stations, including High Park, Royal York and Broadview stations to T-Connect. BAI predicts it will finish wiring every TTC subway station with Wi-Fi by the end of the year.
Source: Twitter
