T-Connect Wi-Fi service now available at Islington and Kipling TTC Stations

Apr 27, 2017

3:01 PM EDT

4 comments

T-Connect Wi-Fi service is now available at Islington and Kipling TTC stations, BAI Canada announced today.

With the two new stations, Wi-Fi service is now available at all but two of the stations on the Bloor-Danforth line, Victora Park and Warden stations. In total, there are now 59 TTC stations with Wi-Fi service.

Earlier this month, BAI Canada enabled Wi-Fi service at Finch Station. The month before, the company added 14 new stations, including High Park, Royal York and Broadview stations to T-Connect. BAI predicts it will finish wiring every TTC subway station with Wi-Fi by the end of the year.

Source: Twitter

Comments

  • Dimitri

    I have seen kids being on their phones while walking around the platform wither playing a game or surfing the internet ( no phone calls or earphones) and also have fallen into a person or down the tracks. This has happened mostly on Yonge and Bloor and main street station that I have seen it.

    • Richard Alexander White

      No worse than Royal York, all the mutants from the local high school congregate and horse around at the West End of the platform.. even Skateboarding!

    • Those darned hooligans!

  • This is great but when are we going to see wifi service IN the train?!