Tinker friendly Montreal-made Nex Band Evolution is now available for order

After years in development, the Nex Band Evolution, created by Montreal-based Mighty Cast, is now available for order.
The Nex Band Evolution is smaller, sleeker and more comfortable model than the company’s first-generation Nex Band, but maintains the heavily customizable nature of its previous device.
“The Nex Evolution doesn’t pigeonhole users like many other wearables do,” said Adam Adelman, founder and CEO of Mighty Cast, in a statement sent to MobileSyrup. “Instead of dictating the band’s functionality, we offer limitless possibilities for our community to customize and adapt their device easily and frequently to meet their changing needs.”
Through the iOS and Android Nex smartphone app, users are able to customize their band via compatible platform partners like IFTTT (If This Then That), allowing you to control various IoT devices, as well as trigger other actions. The band also features standard wearable notifications related to texts and emails — which can be customized into unique patterns — as well as hacks that let users quickly access their smartphone camera. The Nex Band Evolution is also capable of playing simple mini-games.
Build-quality wise, the Nex Band Evolution is less than stellar when compared to other wearables in the space, thanks to its almost entirely plastic build and strap.
While the Nex Band Evolution’s open nature is a welcome shift in the typically closed tech industry, the Nex Band doesn’t feature a traditional display or an extensive list of fitness-related features like other wearables.
Mighty Cast’s Nex Band Evolution is priced at $99 CAD and is available on Amazon Canada, as well as Nex Band’s official website. The company also states it has plans to get the device into larger Canadian retail stores soon.
We’ll have more on the Nex Band Evolution in the coming weeks.
