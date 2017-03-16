There are now new rules for recreational drone use in Canada

News
Recreational drone users in Canada now face additional restrictions when practicing their hobby, as a result of new regulations announced by Canadian Federal Transportation Minister Marc Garneau in Toronto on Thursday during a press conference.

“I take very seriously the increased risk to aviation safety and to people on the ground caused by drones. That is why I am proceeding with this measure which takes effect immediately — to enhance the safety of aviation and the public while we work to bring into force permanent regulations,” said Garneau in a statement sent to MobileSyrup.

Canadian government moves to regulate drone use

The rules, which are effective immediately, result in recreational drone users facing a fine of up to $3,000 CAD if caught violating them.

Garneau also says that these rules are designed to curb the number of near-misses between drones and commercial aircraft, which have reportedly doubles between 2014 and 2016. Transport Canada recently revealed that there have been 148 reported incidents involving drones in 2016, an increased from the 85 incidents in 2015 and the 41 in 2014.

The new Canadian drone regulations are as follows:

  • Drones can’t be flown higher than 90 metres
  • Within 75 metres of buildings, vehicles or people
  • At night
  • Within nine kilometres of somewhere aircraft take off or land
  • Without contact information marked on the drone itself
  • Over forest fires, emergency response scenes or controlled airspace

Many of these new rules existed as guidelines prior to this announcement. Now, however, they’re enforceable by law and have a strict penalty attached to them when violated. These regulations only apply to recreational drones of more than 250g and up to 35kg.

Those using drones for commercial or academic research purposes still need to obtain a special certificate called a ‘Special Flight Operations Certificate (SFOC).

“The RCMP encourages recreational drone users to be responsible when operating in public places. We encourage all drone operators to think about the safety of those around them, and follow the new regulations at all times,” said chief superintendent Eric Stubbs of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, in a statement.

It’s worth noting that members of the Model Aeronautics Association of Canada (MAAC) that fly drones at MAAC sanctioned fields or events, are not subject to these new rules.

Drone Manufactures Alliance says new rules will stifle innovation

DJI, one of the industries biggest drone manufacturers, recently forward a statement from the Drone Manufacturers Alliance, following the release of these new regulations. While the Drone Manufacturers Alliance admits that these regulations will improve safety overall, it believes that these new rules will hurt innovation and stall growth. The organization also emphasizes that there has never been a confirmed collision between a “civilian drone and a traditional aircraft.”

“The Drone Manufacturers Alliance, the organization representing manufacturers of the majority of civilian drones, believes new drone regulations announced today by Transport Canada will provide a negligible increase in safety while sharply curtailing the ability of Canadians to explore and photograph their country and teach their children about science and technology,” says the statement form the Drone Manufacturers Alliance.

On the other side of the spectrum, Drone Delivery Canada says it supports the Canadian governments new regulations on recreational drone use.

“Right now those regulations are lagging behind the progress that is being made. We want to join forces and work together with government so that we are no longer operating in a regulatory, legal and ethical vacuum,” said Richard Buzbuzian, president of Drone Delivery Canada.

A full list of the new safety rules for recreational drone use are located on the Government of Canada’s website.

Image credit: Flickr – Richard Unten 

Comments

  • Drones can’t be flown higher than 90 metres
    Within 75 metres of buildings, vehicles or people

    So we have a 15 meter zone if I want to use it in my back yard? My drone doesn’t have an altimeter.

    • Alex

      I live within 9KM of an airport. So my backyard is apparently off limits too. Also, some of those regulations are not possible in general. Even if i go to a remote park, I might be around people, and the point of drones is to see what sometimes people can’t see, which would be somewhere where i can’t see it visible, but the camera helps. Well, good thing i never bothered to buy drones anyways. Always wanted one though,… not any more with these regulations.

  • Pingback: There are now new rules for recreational drone use in Canada | Daily Update()

  • Dimitri

    Good. To many i****s using their drowns downtown and near Pearson’s airport. They need tough rules in order to stop this.

    Some don’t use the drones for this purpose and use it for photography and such but many use them to invade people’s privacy / try to fly near buildings and airplane and airports and that can cause a huge problem.

    • Mike

      You are the problem with all our nanny state laws.

    • Rev0lver

      Yeah. God forbid commercial aircraft have more rights to use the sky than some guy who ordered a $99 drone off of Amazon ….

    • Mike

      Sure the airport rules are okay. Which we had old rules for. The rest are garbage nanny state laws the Liberals like to pass.

    • Rev0lver

      I’ve learned over the years that people who use the term “nanny state” are the people who typically act in such a way that make “nanny state” laws necessary.

    • ProPhoto

      Reading all of your comments, you are the epitome of a crotchety old man.

    • Rev0lver

      Thanks!

    • Dimitri

      How so? So would u rather die in a plane accident caused by a person flying a drone close to a plane landing or taking off?

      So you rather have some complete stranger fly a drone near ur would or private residence and take videos or images of u?

      You tell me. Also who said I want all those rules? Some rules are there for a reason.

    • Mike

      Like I said below the airport rules I get and we already had them. The other stuff that is what blinds are for.

    • Rev0lver

      So everyone should live without natural light because little perv Johnny down the street has the “right” to look in your bedroom window with his drone?

    • Mike

      You act like the sky is flooded with these things. If someone is being a perv guess what we already have laws for this. This one is a waste of time and energy. Also basically what you are saying everyone with a drone is a peeping tom. Typical overreaction from yourself and the government.

    • Rev0lver

      I’ve seen a few flying around my neighborhood. Bought a Super Soaker for when I’m out on the deck this summer and one flys by.

      The rules are needed because so many people are i****s…If people acted with common sense these laws wouldn’t be necessary.

    • Domino67

      Let’s ban helicopters from flying over residential areas then.

    • Rev0lver

      You mean licensed, trained pilots? You’re comparing professional pilots to hobbyists? Are you seriously that dense?

    • Domino67

      A professional pilot hasn’t hit a UAV yet.

      You people seem to think these UAV are as abundant as seagulls.

    • Rev0lver

      I’ve seen half a dozen being piloted close to roads and buildings. Should we wait for a real aircraft to crash before making laws?

    • Domino67

      You have seen half a dozen close to roads and buildings??……..I imagine those people were horribly injured……SMH.

    • Rev0lver

      Who cares. You can’t fly​ your drone anymore ​there flyboy.

    • Domino67

      Well a real plane crashed today in Quebec into a shopping centre and a person died….it hit another plane.

      As I was saying before asswipe…..move planes away from residential areas.

    • Rev0lver

      Real planes have practical use​. You just have a dangerous useless little toy.

      Keep the personal attacks coming too. Shows how mature you and the other grownups ​who spent all their time playing with toys are.

    • Mohamed

      What a fool drones aren’t useless or dangerous they only turn dangerous when the person flying it does something dangerous with it. They are fun to use

    • Rev0lver

      Exactly, that’s why we need laws.

    • MadBlax

      I’m shocked you have seen that many, considering you found the time to reply to everyone who has posted on this thread.

    • Rev0lver

      I am just that good.

    • Jamehz

      Rules don’t stop i****s from doing something stupid.. Just like gun laws, traffic laws, etc.. The law abiders who already operate their Drones responsibly will be the only ones impacted. You’ll always have i****s flying near airports, laws or not.

      The privacy thing should be of little concern to anyone. No drone can sneak that close to you to really see what you are doing. Public space is public, and if it’s looking in a window of a business or residence there are trespassing and privacy laws already in place.

      You can’t outlaw stupidity.

    • Rev0lver

      Counties with stronger gun laws have less gun crime…

    • Jamehz

      Those gun laws often place restrictions on who can buy guns. Not the same as drone laws where anyone can buy one at Best Buy or the local hobby shop.

    • Rev0lver

      Fair enough. Maybe we need to license drone operators.

    • Jamehz

      True, a skills test is one way to make sure at least the person is capable of flying it.. Reduces the number of incidences where the GPS goes bad and manual controls are needed to recover it from hitting a building or diving into a crowd of people.
      As nice and easy to fly as the DJI Phantoms and the like are, they never truly teach you how to fly properly.

    • Adderbox76

      “Won’t completely solve it. Therefore don’t bother.” Right…gotcha. Good job.

    • Jamehz

      Guidelines about flying at night, flying too far etc. are good to have, but as laws I hope this isn’t the final word.. Following this up with awareness, education or even the tests/ licensing, hopefully they can scale back some of the restrictions..

      Plus the consequences of hitting someone/damaging property/hitting a plane with a drone are already covered by existing laws.

  • Jason

    Is there a size or weight factor into this? It’s not really fair to include a $50 kids drone with a $3000 professional drone when it comes to 90m high and within 75m of buildings.

    • Jamehz

      250g is the maximum limit before these rules come into play.

    • This is true! I’ll add that in to the story. Thanks for pointing it out.

  • GottaLoveCapitalism

    I’d like to understand how many of these reported incidents were proven to be individuals flying non-commercial drones. Seems like every time a story comes out, we later find out it was a plastic bag / large bird / unexplained. Take the example of the recent story about the ‘drone’ flying 9000ft up out on Lake Ontario from Billy Bishop disrupting the flight path of a plane. No non-commercial drone can fly that far out without the battery dying. If they’re commercial, the pilot already has to be certified.

    Have there been any actual collisions with planes in Canada?

    • Rev0lver

      Should we wait for plane to crash before enacting regulations?

    • GottaLoveCapitalism

      My questions are all asking for data, do you have any? I think its prudent to make data-based regulations vs. fear-based. Creating restrictive regulations for new technologies as a knee-jerk response is a bad idea as it will stifle innovation.

      I don’t disagree with the rule on flying near airports however if they’re going to cite specific figures as the justification for the entire set of rules (vs. just the 9km rule), they better at least be relevant and accurate.

    • Rev0lver

      Stifle innovation? That’s absurd. This is a silly little hobby that has the potential to harm the public.

      Commercial drones have their place and innovation will continue with or without these regulations.

      When it comes to public safety vs. a hobby, it’s much better to err on the side of caution.

  • Pingback: New Regulations for Flying Drones in Canada Come with $3,000 Fines - MEGATechNews()

  • Jayce

    I think that Transport Canada poster could be a lot shorter. “Do not fly your drone” sums it up already.

    No flying within 75 meters of a car or another person says exactly that in essence.

    • Rev0lver

      Not really. If you have a nice large piece of property you can fly your done all day long. 😉

    • Mohamed

      You can’t fly drones in cities thought because of these extensive rules

    • Rev0lver

      Then move to the country. 😉

  • mike m

    i am a person. so as an operator i can fly 70 meters near me?

    terrible terrible regulations. now i cant fly ANYWHERE in Toronto. PLUS i have to deface my drone with my name and address???

    • Rev0lver

      Yeah. Stoopid politicians. They even​ make me deface my car with a license plate!!!

    • mike m

      right… 4000 lbs vs 2 lbs??

    • Rev0lver

      Can a car make a passenger jet fall from the sky and kill everyone on board there genius?

      Are drones necessary for day to day transportation?

      Or are drones just a silly little hobby that isn’t nearly as important as the safety of the public?

    • mike m

      take out a jet? my drone has a GPS that will not allow me to fly by default anywhere near airports and prisons; and it limits speeds near residential areas..

    • Rev0lver

      So there are no drones that can fly near airports or without speed governors? That surprises me.

      Also, it’s impossible​ to disable these features, it’s completely unhackable? Absolutely amazing!!!

    • Domino67

      To answer your three questions…..
      1) yes that’s true they are not able to fly near airports and can fly only so fast.
      2) yes they can probably be hacked…..just like any other software….but probably won’t be by 99.999% of the people.
      3) See #1 they have software that won’t allow them to fly in certain areas.

    • Rev0lver

      Ok droneboy. Time to get a new hobby.

    • Domino67

      There has NEVER been a drone flying into a plane.

    • Rev0lver

      Should we wait for people to die for your silly little hobby before enacting regulations? Not too bright I see…

    • Mohamed

      Why do you hate drones so much? did they hit your private passenger jet?

    • Rev0lver

      No. My father was a drone and he abandoned us when I was two. I’ve hated drones ever since.

  • Shogun

    In my view the average consumer has little use for a drone beyond spying on people or doing things they ought not to. I mean that was the sole purpose of this technology from the get-go, that and taking out terrorist combatants.

    • mike m

      are you crazy? spying?? Have you ever seen a drone? They are loud and can’t be used for spying. you cant hover near one’s window for example…

      drones are fund and safe. problem is teenagers using drones for pranks. if you pay $2000 out of pocket for a drone you will be careful!!!

    • Rev0lver

      OK. So you admit that there are careless drone operators, meaning that regulations are required.

    • mike m

      there are careless users of everything that exists.. including you typing nonsense on the net..

    • Rev0lver

      So you agree that, because many people are careless, regulations are necessary. Glad we agree friend.

    • Domino67

      Lumping all drones into one category is absolutely ridiculous…..I spent $3,500 on my Inspire 1 and have definitely going to be more careful that than the person who spent $100 on one.

    • Rev0lver

      Nope. Get a farm or get another hobby buddy.

    • Will Maitner

      No, he doesn’t agree. And you need to move along trollboy.

    • Rev0lver

      No. You need to find a new hobby droneboy.

    • Domino67

      No that’s not what he said…..common sense seems to elude you.

    • Rev0lver

      So you speak for other posters too?

    • Domino67

      You proved my point.

    • Rev0lver

      You proved mine too. That you’re a silly little man-child who plays with toys.

    • Will Maitner

      There are careless people on the net, should we tell them when they can go online and what sites they are allowed to go to and what devices they can get online with? That’s basically what this regulation says.

    • Rev0lver

      Who can die if I go to a rogue website? Because people can die if your drone goes into a jet engine.

      Your silly little hobby isn’t more important than public safety or privacy.

      Go buy a farm in the country and fly your little toy there.

    • Domino67

      There has NEVER been one fly into a jet engine….stop with the hyperbole.

    • Rev0lver

      Should we wait for people to die so that you can play with a toy before regulations are enacted? Honestly, answer this question.

      Your toys aren’t more important than public safety.

      Go buy a few acres and play with your toys all day long there.

    • Smanny

      I saw a YouTube video that was showing off a small drone that was silent. It was using a computer with mics and speakers to perform noise cancellation. Pretty cool stuff.

    • Shogun

      No I’m not crazy and they are not all as loud as you make it out to be. Maybe the cheap crap is but the high end models are certainly not and this technology was meant to serve an entirely different purpose. I compare it to the Humvee craze that took over after the 1991 Gulf War that people had to have something for military use. Same with drones, they have always been primarily for military purposes and now they are fashionable to own in the same way.
      Sure, drones may have some commercial uses but for individuals they serve no purpose whatsoever.

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      Yeah…. the average consumer can’t have a drone to fly as a hobby like radio controlled airplanes.. everyone that owns a drone definitely has shady intentions…. just like everyone that owns a gun does so just to shoot other people..

  • Do Do

    So they’re effectively useless now unless you have a farm. I’m glad I waited for these laws to be passed before buying. I’m out.

    • Smanny

      Dam this just means it’s a lot harder to get away with putting rockets and guns on your personal drones. What’s this world coming?

    • Do Do

      Or what most people do, record yourself, family and friends having fun outdoors and what I’ve been seeing lately, nice video of weddings as guests arrive and the bride and groom with wedding party some place, etc. Anyway, looks like the drone business just got killed in Canada.

    • Will Maitner

      Love trolls who put out such worthless comments.. Wish we could flag people like you so you could never post again.

    • Rev0lver

      Well aren’t you a little dictator.

    • LOL, I would have loved to hear how @disqus_wuApjwDEYW:disqus thinks it makes it harder. You think those people are going to put their name and number on their killer rocket? Lol, or you think those same people will try to avoid other aircrafts because of these restrictions? lol

  • MoYeung

    “These regulations only apply to recreational drones of more than 250g and up to 35kg.”

    People will break the law, and the cops either don’t care or do selective enforcement.

    Next…

  • Whome

    “Recreational use”! Are there restrictions if you have a “commercial” use? What about reporters using them for their job? Law enforcement? Etc…….

  • Domino67

    There has NEVER been a drone fly into a plane.

    • Rev0lver

      So we should wait for it to happen before enacting laws?

    • Domino67

      More people die from planes crashing into houses than a UAV flying into a plane…

      It would make more sense to have airports 30 miles away from residential areas….obviously that won’t happen but my point stands.

    • Rev0lver

      Your silly little hobby isn’t important enough to risk lives for. Too bad.

    • Domino67

      Whose lives havebeen affected and risked by drones…..please provide some ACTUAL proof.

    • Rev0lver

      Google drone and airport and you’ll find a bunch of close calls. I don’t want to wait for people to get hurt because a bunch and man-boys want to play with their silly little toys.

    • Domino67

      You obviously are a very narrow minded simpleton…..I’m done with you.

    • Rev0lver

      Fine. Be done just like recreational drones are done

    • Dimitri

      It doesn’t mean it won’t happen when a plane is taking off or landing. Anything can happen with people that don’t use their brains.

    • Domino67

      For the uninformed …..www . dji . com/fly-safe/category-mc?w=&www=v1

  • Domino67

    You can’t compare a $99drone with a expensive DJI product……DJI have software to prevent the machine from flying near airports.

    • Rev0lver

      Ok. The regulations are for all drones, not just your specific model. Not too hard to understand is it?

    • Domino67

      ALL of DJI drones use the same software you putz.

      You obviously know very little about UAV’s

    • Rev0lver

      Not all drones are DJI you imbecile. I don’t need to know a lot about your silly little hobby to know that regulations are required.

      Time to get a farm or a new hobby droneboy.

  • Will Maitner

    These things are toys. Putting this level of regulation (and having your mom write your name in your underwear) is pretty damn childish on the part of the government.

    • Rev0lver

      Awe. Did the government ruin your reckless fun? Boo hoo

    • Domino67

      Besides Readers Digest and Murder She Wrote reruns what do you do for hobbies?

    • Rev0lver

      I sit on my porch in my rocking chair and smoke my corncob pipe. Why do you ask?

    • Lol and in between you troll people on the Internet. Nice.. Nice.. Lol

    • Childish? no. Overkill without really consulting the community? Yes. I am not saying throw out the regulations, i more for educating the public about the hazards. As long as you are responsible the regulations are not as draconian as some may put it. My biggest problem is i have one of those cheap $20 toy grade quad-copters from . Its fun to fly around and the range is less than 100 m, but they apparently fall under the restrictions just as a DJI does even though they are below the weight 250g weight limit.

      I honestly think that if i am in my backyard, below the level of the trees and house, and not intruding on my neighbors, then my quad copters should not be an issue. I i have recently built a quad, or fixed one, i want to hover test it and check the RC control rates, then i may just do that. I am not going to drive 40 mins just for 5 mins of testing.

  • From the last time i checked these regulations really havent changed, And unless its stated in the instructions in your “commercial off the shelf drone” (i really hate the blanket term drone) then do you think the average user will know the regulations.
    And to the internet trolls, can you provide any reports that conclusively confirmed a “near miss” with an aircraft. There have been many pilot reports and investigations but usually they are inconclusive or not drones. I recall one report suspected a rouge shopping bag. Another report over Ottawa at 3600 feet high and estimated size of over a meter (which would eliminate DJI and most recreational craft).
    I read about these things all the time, it helps that i am part of the aviation industry but also part of the recreational community.

    Regulating the crap out of this hobby is not going to help if people dont read the rules. Ignorance is not an argument, but education is better than straight up regulations. And criminal intent will not be dissuaded by regulations, nor will they put their name and number on their craft.

  • Rev0lver

    Ok then the laws won’t affect you so no need to worry droneboy.

    • Domino67

      Of course the laws affect me……even stupid ones like this.

    • Rev0lver

      Most people agree these laws aren’t stupid.

      Find a new hobby droneboy.

  • Rev0lver

    NOT ALL DRONES ARE DJI. ARE YOU HONESTLY THAT THICK?

  • Rev0lver

    Ok there droneboy. Go buy some land and play with yourself and your toy there. No one is stopping you from doing that.

    Also, you don’t get to risk others lives for you to have fun. It’s a silly little hobby and thankfully it looks like it’s done in Canada.

  • Rev0lver

    There are many drone manufacturers out there. Can you admit that?

    • Domino67

      I sure can Gramps…..and the major manufacturers have NFZ software.

    • Rev0lver

      What is your new hobby droneboy?

  • Brad Fortin

    Wow. So, basically, you can’t use them anywhere with cell service.

  • Do you honestly think that these regulations are going to stop someone like that? Your point really just re-enforces why this is the wrong approach.

