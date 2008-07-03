Samsung, Bell Mobility and Telus have all confirmed the highly popular Instinct will be released in Canada. The launch date is August 8th and is perfect to compete with the iPhone and Bold. Both Bell and Telus are banking huge on this device.
Telus has not yet announced a price plan. However, the Samsung Instinct will be available from Bell Mobility for $149.95 on a three-year contract, $249.95 on a two-year contract or $399.95 on a one-year contract. Or if you want this with no contract it is $449.95.
The Instinct is what some are calling the iPhone killer as it has features such as a touch screen interface, full QWERTY keyboard, GPS, a music player that has the ability to call, text or surf the net (full HTML browser), watch movies, mega pixel camera with 4x digital zoom and video camcorder.
Paul Brannen, General Manager, Wireless Terminals Division, Samsung Electronics Canada said: “Millions of people around the world own Samsung wireless handsets. Our company is known for its innovative, stylish and reliable wireless products and now, with the upcoming launch of INSTINCT, we’re raising the bar higher in terms of delivering the ultimate mobile experience”.
Adel Bazerghi, Vice President, Products for Bell Mobility said “We are thrilled to offer Canadians this beautifully designed and intelligent device. Accessing the Internet, listening to downloaded music or satellite radio, watching TV or using it as a GPS system, it’s all a real pleasure with the Samsung Instinct thanks to its powerful touch screen and easy interface. Data pricing plans available with the Samsung Instinct will offer also exceptional value and let clients take full advantage of Bell Mobility’s wide range of data services.”
To compete with the iPhone data plans, Bell seems to have it correct: voice and data plans include the $10 Unlimited Mobile Browser add-on data plan that allows unlimited Internet access.
