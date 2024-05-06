Pluto TV launches six new FAST channels in Canada

Pluto TV has launched six new free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels in Canada.
In partnership with A+E Networks, the following six channels are now available on Pluto TV:
- Ax Men (Seasons 1-10)
- Dance Moms (past episodes from Season 1-8)
- Dog the Bounty Hunter (Seasons 1-9)
- Duck Dynasty (Seasons 1-11)
- Modern Marvels (Seasons 2-20)
- Tiny House Nation (Seasons 1-5)
Pluto TV is available for free without the need for a registration or subscription. The service is available on the web, Android, iOS, smart TVs, Xbox consoles and more.
Image credit: A+E Networks
