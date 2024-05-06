fbpx
Pluto TV launches six new FAST channels in Canada

This includes seasons of Duck Dynasty, Dog the Bounty Hunter and Dance Moms

Bradly Shankar
May 6, 202412:46 PM EDT 0 comments
Duck Dynasty

Pluto TV has launched six new free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels in Canada.

In partnership with A+E Networks, the following six channels are now available on Pluto TV:

Pluto TV is available for free without the need for a registration or subscription. The service is available on the web, Android, iOS, smart TVs, Xbox consoles and more.

Image credit: A+E Networks

MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.

