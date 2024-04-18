TikTok testing Instagram competitor called Notes in Canada

TikTok has undoubtedly become one of the largest and most influential social media apps of the last decade, so it’s actually kind of funny to see it take a page from the old Mark Zuckerberg handbook and copy someone else’s popular social media app.

TikTok Notes (iOS/Android) is a photo and text-sharing app akin to Instagram with more of a focus on vertical images. You can also post headlines along with body text, which makes the text feel more important than it does on Instagram.

/1 We’re in the early stages of experimenting with a dedicated space for photo and text content with TikTok Notes. Starting today, TikTok Notes is available for download and limited testing in Australia and Canada. — TikTokComms (@TikTokComms) April 17, 2024

An X post (formerly Twitter) from the company clarified that the app is still in the early stages of testing and is only available in Canada and Australia at the moment. As of the time of writing, the platform’s content on there feels pretty strange and almost as if the app is lifting screen grabs from regular TikToks and loading them onto Notes.

For example, one of the posts on my ‘For You Page’ is of a Costco haul (a common TikTok genre) and all the text on the images appears to be from the TikTok editor. The other strange thing is that pretty much every profile I’ve clicked on has posts dating as far back as 2023-2022, and as far as I know, Notes just launched this week.

There could be a few people from an early beta test, but the amount of old posts I’m seeing is strange.

In addition, when you go to most of these profiles, there is a section for ‘Posts’ and another section that appears to be pulling in these weird TikTok-based posts. That said, when I go to my profile, that section is missing, and I’m only able to do Posts.

Overall, it’s not really that much of a problem to have another social media app in the fray, but it’s definitely weird to use the app right now since it feels like a haunted house filled with strange posts destined for TikTok but railroaded onto Notes. Again, if a lot of people jump onto this app and start using it, the content problems could be solved, but right now, it feels like a strange place to start.

Source: TikTok