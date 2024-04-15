Virgin downgrades $50/60GB plan to 4G, adds new $65/75GB 5G plan

Despite refreshing plans just a few days ago, Bell’s Virgin Plus has changed things up again.

This time, Virgin replaced its $50/mo 60GB 5G plan with a $65/mo 75GB plan. However, the $50/60GB plan isn’t totally gone — Virgin downgraded it to 4G data. Virgin caps the data speeds of its 4G plans at 150Mbps, while 5G plans can get up to 250Mbps.

Moreover, Virgin’s 5G plan includes “unlimited” data where instead of overage fees, customers who consume all of their data allotment can continue to access data at a throttled speed of up to 256Kbps. With the 4G plans, Virgin charges for data overages at a cost of $20/1GB up to 8GB followed by $0.02/MB thereafter (which still works out to about $20/1GB if you use a whole gigabyte).

Aside from the data and price differences, the two plans are basically the same. Both include unlimited Canada-wide calling and texting plus unlimited international texting sent from Canada. Virgin limits the quality of video streamed over its network to 480p for these plans.

Additionally, it’s worth noting that Virgin’s other plans, like the $44/50GB and $34/20GB options, remain unchanged.

You can view Virgin’s plans here.