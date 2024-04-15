Presto on Apple Wallet may launch sooner than expected

The latest TTC board meeting has shared an updated timeline on the launch of the Presto mobile wallet phase 2. This is possibly the launch of Apple Wallet integration.

Under the Presto Next Steps section in the TTC’s end-of-year report from 2023, it states “Complete reader upgrades and launch Phase 2 of the PRESTO mobile wallet in July 2024.” It’s thought by iPhone in Canada and Reddit user KvassKludge9001 that this means Presto integration with Apple Wallet.

It likely is, but when we previously reported on this in late March, the timeline was Q4, so this only moves the launch up by potentially one month. That being said, the wording in each report is slightly different from the earlier version, stating, “The enablement of the Presto virtual card is targeted for Q3 2024.”

The key here is ‘Presto mobile wallet’ vs ‘Presto virtual card.’ Both are pretty vague, but since there is already a Presto mobile wallet on iOS and Android, it stands to reason that the agency was talking about another card.

Apple Pay would make the most sense, but it could also be Samsung Pay.

Source: TTC Via: iPhone in Canada