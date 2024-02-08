Several Canadian retailers discount Xbox Core and Elite controllers

Several Canadian retailers have Microsoft’s Xbox Core and Elite wireless controllers on sale.
The controllers, which work with the Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Windows PC, and more, are discounted at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, The Source, GameStop and more. The promotion was first shared by @Lbabinz.
Find some of the deals below:
Amazon
Xbox Core Wireless Gaming Controller – Astral Purple – Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, Android, and iOS: $59.96 (regularly $74.99)
Xbox Core Wireless Gaming Controller – Carbon Black – Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, Android, and iOS: $58.99 (regularly $74.96)
Xbox Core Wireless Gaming Controller – Electric Volt – Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, Android, and iOS: $59.96 (regularly $74.99)
Xbox Special Edition Wireless Gaming Controller – Remix – and Rechargeable battery pack – Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, Android, and iOS: $84.96 (regularly $96.98)
Xbox Elite Wireless Gaming Controller Series 2 Core – Blue – Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, Android, and iOS: $149.96 (regularly $179.99)
Find all colourways discounted on Amazon here.
Best Buy
Xbox Wireless Controller – Stormcloud Vapor Edition: $64.99 (save $15)
Xbox Wireless Controller (2020) with USB-C Cable – Carbon Black: $59.99 (save $15)
Xbox Wireless Controller – Astral Purple: $59.99 (save $15)
Xbox Wireless Controller – Black/Gold: $64.99 (save $15)
Xbox Wireless Controller – Pulse Red: $59.99 (save $15)
Find all colourways discounted at Best Buy here.
Walmart
Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core (White), Xbox: Available for $159.96
Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core (Blue), Xbox: Available for $149.996)
Xbox Wireless Controller – Astral Purple for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows Devices: Available for $59.96
Xbox Wireless Controller – Pulse Red for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows Devices: Available for $59.96
Xbox Wireless Controller – Velocity Green for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows Devices: Available for $59.96
Find all colourways discounted at Walmart here.
The Source
Xbox Wireless Controller – Electric Volt for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One & Windows Devices: $59.99 (save $15)
Xbox Wireless Controller – Velocity Green for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One & Windows Devices: $59.99 (save $15)
Xbox Wireless Controller – Shock Blue for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One & Windows Devices: $59.99 (save $15)
Xbox Wireless Controller + USB-C Cable – Black: $59.99 (save $15)
Xbox Wireless Controller + Wireless Adapter for Windows 10: $84.99 (save $15)
Find all colourways discounted at The Source here.
GameStop
Xbox Wireless Controller – Shock Blue: $59.99 (regularly $74.99)
Xbox Wireless Controller – Carbon Black: $59.99 (regularly $74.99)
Xbox Wireless Controller – Gold Shadow Special Edition: $64.99 (regularly $79.99)
Xbox Wireless Controller – Stormcloud Vapor: $64.99 (regularly $79.99)
Xbox Wireless Controller – Sunkissed Vibes OPI Special Edition: $64.99 (regularly $79.99)
Find all colourways discounted at GameStop here.
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links, helping fund the journalism provided free on our website.
Source: @Lbabinz