Meta will encourage teens to get off Instagram at night with ‘nighttime nudges’

Meta’s new “nighttime nudges” feature on Instagram gives young users a new way to limit time on the app.

A nudge will appear on teen accounts when they spend more than 10 minutes on Instagram in places like Reels or DMs between 10pm and 4am. The notice will encourage teens to close the app and go to sleep.

Teens will see a notification that says, “Time for a break?” followed by “It’s getting late. Consider closing Instagram for the night.”

TechCrunch reports users won’t be able to opt out of the notifications. However, they can dismiss alerts when they appear on screen.

The notifications are the latest parental control feature from Meta.

Last year, the company brought parental supervision to Messenger and rolled out Quiet Mode on Instagram. The feature lets users turn off notifications and respond to DMs with an automatic reply.

Meta also introduced “nudges” for teens. A nudge appears on Instagram when teens look at posts about a certain topic for too long, encouraging them to look at posts with varying themes.

Source: Meta, TechCrunch