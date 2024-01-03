fbpx
X introduces a more affordable tier for ‘Verified Organizations’

The new 'Basic' tier costs $200 per month

Karandeep Oberoi
Jan 3, 20248:01 PM EST 0 comments

Elon Musk’s X (formerly Twitter) is making changes to its verification tiers for organizations.

As announced by the @verified account, verified organizations now have a ‘Basic’ tier, which costs significantly less than the ‘Full Access’ tier. For reference, the Full Access tier costs $1,000 per month, while the Basic tier costs $280 per month.

The Basic tier gives organizations all the perks of the Full Access tier, including the Gold verified badge, except for Affiliations and a 2x boost. “Designed for smaller businesses, subscribers receive ad credits & priority support to enable faster growth on X,” wrote the @verified account.

The new pricing option may be seen as a sign that X is struggling to attract enough businesses to its Verified Organizations feature and that it is trying to make it more accessible and appealing to smaller businesses.

Source: @verified

