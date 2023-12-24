Where to watch Ncuti Gatwa’s Doctor Who debut in Canada

A new era for Doctor Who has begun.

In May 2022, Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa was announced as the successor to Jodie Whitaker’s Doctor, making him the first Doctor of colour. While he was expected to take over later that year, we soon found out that fan-favourite David Tennant, the Tenth Doctor, would first return to play the Fourteenth Doctor in three December 2023 holiday specials, with Gatwa’s grand debut at the Fifteenth Doctor to follow.

Now, that time has come. On Christmas Day, Doctor Who Holiday Special: The Church on Ruby Road will premiere, formally introducing the world to Gatwa’s Doctor and companion Ruby Sunday (Coronation Street‘s Millie Gibson). Of course, those in the U.K. will be able to watch the iconic British series on BBC.

Thankfully, though, everyone outside of Britain, including Canada, will be able to watch on Disney+ thanks to a deal inked last year between Disney and BBC. This means that on December 25th at 9:55am PT/12:55pm ET, Canadians can begin streaming Doctor Who Holiday Special: The Church on Ruby Road on Disney+.

The 56-minute special will formally introduce Gatwa’s Doctor and Gibson’s Ruby before they return in the next Doctor Who series premiering sometime in 2024.

In Canada, Disney+ costs $7.99/month for Standard with Ads, $11.99/month for Standard (no ads) and $14.99/month for Premium.

Image credit: BBC