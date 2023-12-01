Microsoft testing energy-saver mode in Windows 11

Microsoft is testing out an ‘energy-saver’ mode in Windows 11.

As spotted by The Verge, a new Windows 11 Insiders build (26002) enhances the existing battery-saver mode and turns it into energy-saver mode, making it available for desktops as well as laptops.

Beyond expanded availability, however, the new mode works pretty much like battery-saver mode. That means it helps save energy by limiting background activities and trading off some performance, which could make it a non-starter for certain users (for example, gamers).

Users can turn the feature on or off from Windows’ Quick Settings menu. It can also be configured in Settings > System > Power > Energy saver.

If you’re not a Windows Insider but want to try out the feature before it arrives, you can use Windows’s existing battery-saver mode instead. It’s also worth noting that Windows 11’s Power menu includes energy-saving recommendations for users to further reduce their device’s energy consumption.

These recommendations include setting your device’s power mode to ‘best energy efficiency,’ reducing brightness, lowering how long it takes before your PC sleeps or turns off its screen, reducing refresh rate and more.

Source: The Verge