iPhone 15 shows just how many charge cycles you’ve burned through

Apple’s new iPhone 15 series lets you view the number of times the smartphone’s battery has been cycled.
This means it’s now possible to see how often your iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max or iPhone 15/iPhone 15 Plus has been charged. You can find the information by navigating to, ‘Settings,’ ‘General’ and ‘About.’ Scroll to the bottom of the page, and you’ll see a new section on the About screen that includes ‘Cycle Count.’
As you can see from the screenshot below, the iPhone 15 Pro I’m currently using has been charged a total of three times.
A charge cycle is counted every time you lower the smartphone’s battery entirely, though it doesn’t have to happen all at once, per Apple’s battery information page:
“Charge your Apple lithium-ion battery whenever you want. There’s no need to let it discharge 100% before recharging. Apple lithium-ion batteries work in charge cycles. You complete one charge cycle when you’ve used (discharged) an amount that equals 100% of your battery’s capacity — but not necessarily all from one charge. For instance, you might use 75% of your battery’s capacity one day, then recharge it fully overnight. If you use 25% the next day, you will have discharged a total of 100%, and the two days will add up to one charge cycle.”
According to MacRumors, finding your iPhone’s Cycle Count has been available through third-party apps, but not directly in iOS. It’s been possible to view an iPhone battery’s ‘Maximum Capacity for a few years now to determine if a replacement is required.