South Park is now exclusively available on Paramount+ in Canada

For months, I’ve been wondering why Season 26 of South Park hasn’t been available to stream on any platforms in Canada, and now I know the answer.

As of September 1st, the entire South Park catalogue is on Paramount+ Canada, including all 26 seasons of the TV show and previously aired specials like South Park: Post Covid, South Park: Post Covid: The Return of Covid and South Park The Streaming Wars Part 1 and Part 2. In total, the South Park library includes 315 episodes, movies and specials.

What’s notable is that until now, Season 26, the latest season of South Park, has only been available through premium video on demand (PVOD). This is the first time the season has been available through a traditional streaming service.

Pluto TV, Paramount’s free streaming service, streaming South Park Seasons 1 to 21 on its live rotating South Park TV channel.

South Park content was previously available on Bell-owned Crave in 2022.

Paramount+ is available on desktop, iOS and Android. A monthly subscription costs $9.99/month or $9.99/year.

Image credit: Comedy Central