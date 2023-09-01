Bluetti portable power stations can be a safety net during a power outage or natural disaster

Bluetti is best known for offering high-end, dependable portable power stations. Many consider their catalogue when camping or visiting the cottage, but Bluetti’s power solutions can also be invaluable during an unexpected power outage or natural disaster.

Power outages often occur when you least expect it. Over the past year, Canadians across the nation have been impacted by natural disasters such as the wildfires seen in Alberta and Quebec. This has caused displacement and challenges for day-to-day life. While winter’s ice storms have yet to hit, it doesn’t hurt to start preparing now. Bluetti’s innovative power stations can alleviate some of the hurdles experienced during emergencies year round.

With a Bluetti portable power station, Canadians can rest assured that their devices and electronics receive electricity when needed. This includes smartphones, laptops, tablets, and other personal devices. But it also includes at-home essentials like a refrigerator, microwave, coffee maker, and more.

Here is a list of Bluetti portable power stations that will help you prepare for future emergencies.

Bluetti AC300 + B300 Home Battery Backup

The Bluetti AC300 is the complete package when it comes to portable power. This is a fully modular battery backup solution. Running the AC300 as a solo unit, users can take advantage of its 3,072Wh capacity. However, it can be expanded with up to four B300 for up to 12,288Wh.

That said, a single AC300 and B300 is likely enough to keep the lights on during an emergency or power outage. It offers a series of outlets and ports, fit for any electronic device. You’ll find a USB-C port, four USB-A ports, two 12V DC outlets, and a wireless charging pad. It can support reliable 240V power during emergencies when the use of appliances or device charging is required.

In addition, the AC300 can be tied to your home power grid. Bluetti has designed the battery power solution to automatically turn on if home power goes out.

Buy the Bluetti AC300 + B300 Home Battery Backup for a discounted price of $3,799 (reg. $4,299).

Bluetti AC200P Portable Power Station

The Bluetti AC200P is another modular system, offering a base of 2,000Wh. However, Bluetti provides compatibility with the B230 and B300 kits to offer a 2,000W AC Pure Sine Wave Inverter and 4,800W of surge power. And this battery solution is even compatible with solar panels to maintain a charge.

The AC200P includes a staggering 17 outlets, so none of your essentials need to go without power during an outage. The array of ports and plugs includes six AC outputs, two dual 5V/3A USB-A ports, four DC ports, and an LCD display. With a combination of power and allotment of ports, the AC200P is a sound option for charging a phone, or laptop, as well as keeping a kettle and portable stove going.

Bluetti’s AC200P starts at $1,699. Bluetti also offers the AC200Max with 2,200W output and 2,048Wh capacity, for $2,099. To top it all off, you can use the Bluetti app on iOS and Android to monitor your energy usage.

Buy the Bluetti AC200P for $1,699.

Bluetti EP500Pro Solar Power Station

If portability and solar power are a priority for you, look no further than the Bluetti EP500Pro. This power station is built on wheels, making it easy to move from your home to your car or around a cottage. It offers a whopping 5,120Wh with 3,000W Pure Sine Wave output. As an off-the-grid power station, the EP500Pro is a great longer-term solution thanks to its compatibility with solar panels.

The EP500Pro can support up to 15 devices. It has an AC outlet, two quick-charging USB-A ports and two other standard USB-A ports, a cigarette lighter, two DC ports, one RV port and a wireless charging pad. Users also have access to an LCD display which can help monitor energy usage throughout the day.

Bluetti states that laptops, air conditioners, and even electric vehicles can be charged with ease thanks to the EP500Pro. This power station is a dynamo, making it a practical solution during power outages or emergencies that could last a day or more.

Buy the Bluetti EP500Pro Solar Power Station for a discounted price of $5,799 (reg. $6,699).

