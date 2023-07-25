Air Canada rolls out several updates to its app

Air Canada’s mobile app has a number of new features.

Travellers now have access to mobile boarding passes that have “seamless updates,” making them easier to use at security and boarding.

Aeroplan members will also have their passport details linked to their profile to make it easier to check in.

A third helpful update focuses on airport navigation through integrated maps of Air Canada and Star Alliance airports.

“Our customers want information and digital tools that meet their real-time needs when navigating busy airports,” Derek Whitworth, managing director of customer digital technology at Air Canada, said.

“Our focus is on delivering contextual travel information directly to our customers’ devices via our award-winning Air Canada App, with even more improvements to come.”

The Air Canada app is available to download on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Image credit: Air Canada

Source: Air Canada