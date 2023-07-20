OnePlus 12 global release reportedly scheduled for January 2024

We already know that the upcoming OnePlus 12 will release in China sometime in December. However, details about the flagship device’s eventual global release have been hazy.

Now, according to somewhat reliable leaker @MaxJmb, we have an idea of when buyers outside of China will be able to get their hands on the upcoming flagship.

No worries folks! Global launch will take place in January ✅ and not in February as some people are reporting 😉 https://t.co/wNpMHW1aFe — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) July 18, 2023

According to Max Jambor, the OnePlus 12 will launch globally in January 2024, following a similar release schedule to last year’s OnePlus 11. Jambor also confirmed that the device will release in China in December.

From what we know so far, the OnePlus 12 will run on Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 8-Gen-3 chipset and boast a 6.7-inch QHD OLED display with a variable 120Hz refresh rate. The device will be powered by a 5400mAh battery, a sizeable upgrade from the OnePlus 11’s 5,000mAh battery.

It will also boast a triple camera setup co-developed in partnership with Hasselblad. It will boast a 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 64-megapixel telephoto zoom camera. On the front, the device will feature a 32-megapixel hole-punch camera.

The pricing for the upcoming device is still unknown, though we’ll likely learn more about the device as we approach its release date later this year.

Source: @MaxJmb