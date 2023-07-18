These 1990s custom Apple sneakers can be yours for an exorbitant amount of money

Omega Sports made custom Apple sneakers for the tech giant’s employees in the mid-1990s. The sneakers were available as a one-time giveaway at a National Sales conference in the mid-90s.

The sneakers are now available for anyone to purchase from Sotheby’s, though it’s unlikely that many can afford it.

The sneakers are predominantly White with Grey accents on the sole. They also have the old school Apple logo on the sides and the tongue, and undoubtedly look comfy.

However, the sneaker costs a lot. So much that you can make a downpayment for a new house or buy a Tesla Model 3 with the money. The sneakers cost $65,905, and that is before taxes. The shoes ship from Colorado, United States, so you’ll also have to pay custom duties on the shoes.

“This particular pair of sneakers is one of the most obscure in existence and highly coveted on the resale market,” reads the sneakers’ description. For the high price, you also get an alternative pair of Red laces included in the box. The sneakers are available in U.S. Size 10.5 only.

The website doesn’t make it clear if only one pair is available to purchase or if Sotheby’s has several pair available for purchase.

Similarly, a 2007 Apple iPhone Factory Sealed (First Release, 4GB) sold for $190,372 USD (roughly $250,850 CAD) this month, while back in May, a 1976 cheque signed by Steve Jobs sold for over $16,000 USD (roughly $21,792 CAD).

Image credit: Sotheby’s

Source: Sotheby’s Via: AppleInsider