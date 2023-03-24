Details about Qualcomms Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset leak

Details regarding Qualcomm’s upcoming flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, have leaked online. It looks like the chip will use new cores from Arm and potentially drop 32-bit support entirely.

The information comes from leaker Kuba Wojciechowski, who shared the details in a Twitter thread. Wojciechowski has previously leaked details of Pixel hardware.

According to Wojciechowski, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is codenamed either ‘Lanai’ or ‘Pineapple.’ The chip will reportedly adopt a 2+3+2+1 layout, differing from the 8 Gen 2’s 1+4+3 layout.

The new configuration breaks down as follows, according to Wojciechowski:

2x Arm codename Hayes (A5xx) “silver” cores

3x Arm codename Hunter (A7xx) “gold” cores

2x Arm codename Hunter (A7xx) “titanium” cores

1x Arm codename Hunter ELP (Xn) “gold+” core

Wojciechowski goes on to note the 8 Gen 3 is the first Qualcomm chip to introduce a ‘titanium’ cluster, but he doesn’t have information on what’s different with the cores. Wojciechowski suggests the cores could have different configurations, like higher cache, or different clock speeds.

Lanai is the first chip from Qualcomm to introduce a "titanium" cluster. I don't currently have any information about how the cores differ from the "gold" cluster, but the separation seems to be pretty clear in the software. — Kuba Wojciechowski :3 (@Za_Raczke) March 23, 2023

He says that the Hunter and Hayes chips are brand new, unannounced CPU cores and that they drop support for 32-bit entirely. That means the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 will be 64-bit only — a significant shift, but one that’s been a long-time coming. Previous leaks suggested Google’s upcoming Pixel Tablet would be 64-bit only, and Google has required apps on the Play Store to use 64-bit architecture for a while.

Finally, Wojciechowski said the 8 Gen 3 will sport an Adreno 750 GPU, which currently has a maximum frequency of 770MHz. The 8 Gen 3 will also support Linux kernel 6.1 and Android 14.

We’ll likely learn more about the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 when Qualcomm unveils it later this year. In the past, Qualcomm held a tech summit in December to unveil its new chips, but last year the event was in November, and rumour has it Qualcomm could reveal the Gen 3 in October this year.

Header credit: Shutterstock

Source: Wojciechowski Via: 9to5Google