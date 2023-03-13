Nintendo Switch Mario Day Sale brings discounts up to 33 percent off select games

Mario is the iconic plumber hero created by the legendary game designer Shigeru Miyamoto, and has been featured in over 200 games since his debut as “Jumpman” in 1981.

Mario is claimed to be the best selling video game series, it’s fitting that he is recognized with his own special day. While Mario Day was celebrated on March 10th, simply because it is written as “Mar10,” there are still opportunities to join in on the fun by taking advantage of deals on Amazon Canada.

Check out the deals below:

Source: Amazon Canada