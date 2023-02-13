The best Super Bowl LVII ads you missed because you’re in Canada

The Super Bowl is one of the biggest sporting events in the world, and it’s something football fans and non-football fans look forward to, thanks to the abundance of material not related to sports.

In 2023, this included the half-time show (aka the Rihanna concert) and everyone’s favourite, the commercials. The productions cost millions and deliver people around the world information they may or may not need. However, Canadians miss out on the commercials (thanks, Bell), so here’s a roundup of some of the finest Super Bowl commercials to grace us in 2023.

Rakuten

Clueless fans, this one’s for you. Alicia Silverstone reprises her role as Cher Horowitz to sell the benefits of Rakuten, which gives you cashback to shop at your favourite stores.

Uber One

Tasked with creating a hit jingle for the company, Diddy lets his musical talent (and the talent of many others) shine in this comedic take.

e.l.f

I know, this is a tech blog. But who doesn’t want skin as smooth as a baby dolphin? That’s what actor Jennifer Coolidge says she felt like after using the makeup brand’s primer. Coolidge is one of the greats, so this ad did no wrong in my eyes.

Kia

Kia’s ad is a peculiar one, but I can appreciate the premise. Featuring “binky dad” who forgets his baby’s favourite binky, a man goes viral for trying to retrieve it while behind the wheel of the 2023 Telluride X-Pro.

NFL

Super Bowl ads often tug at our emotional and comedic heartstrings, but NFL’s ad takes this all a little further. Featuring Diana Flores, the quarterback of Mexico’s national flag football team, the ad shows everyone, even her own mother, trying to grab her flags. While it includes many funny moments, it pushes forward the message to make football more diverse.

they say go big or go home so Ben went big and came home to Massachusetts pic.twitter.com/PctBV6McLR — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) February 12, 2023

Of course, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez starred in a Dunkin’ Donuts commercial.

General Motors, Netflix and Will Farrell push GM’s electric vehicles in this clever ad.

Image credit: Screenshot (General Motors)