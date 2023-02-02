Ryan Reynolds surprises media class at Toronto’s Seneca College

A Seneca College journalism class got a big surprise on Wednesday when none other than Ryan Reynolds dropped in on them.

The Vancouver-born actor was given a tour of the campus’ faculty of communication, art and design. As part of that visit, he humourously took over their broadcast, stepping in front of a green screen to read from a prompter.

Ryan Reynolds surprised a @SenecaCollege journalism class and took over their broadcast. 😱 In a tweet about his visit, @VancityReynolds wrote, “Thank you for the tour, Seneca College. Wish something like this existed when I was starting out.’ ❤️ (🎥: @SenecaCollege) pic.twitter.com/5WqN41OxG6 — Etalk (@etalkCTV) February 2, 2023

“It was an honour. It was a pleasure. I hope I didn’t ruin your entire project,” said Reynolds.

Speaking to The Toronto Star, Seneca journalist professor Bill Hutchison said Reynolds was checking out Seneca’s media facilities for his production company, Maximum Effort.

After his visit, Reynolds took to Twitter to thank Seneca and said he “wish[ed] something like this existed” when he was starting out. As the Star notes, Reynolds took a criminology course at then-named Kwantlen College (now Kwantlen Polytechnic University) but dropped out and moved to LA to pursue acting.

It’s unclear why the Vancouver native was checking out Seneca, specifically, but it’s worth noting that he already has ties to Toronto through his charity work with SickKids.

Thank you for the tour, @SenecaCollege. Wish something like this existed when I was starting out. #SenecaProud pic.twitter.com/6dSiCoFLZH — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 1, 2023

It’s unclear whether Reynolds got anything out of the visit in terms of his production company, but regardless, everyone seems to have enjoyed the visit.

Image credit: Ryan Reynodls