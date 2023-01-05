PlayStation Holiday sale adds more games

PlayStation’s Holiday Sale has added more games, offering titles up to 75 percent off. You can get FIFA 23 Standard, Madden NFL All Madden Edition PS5, Sifu and more.
Below are some of the best deals:
- Elden Ring PS4 & PS5: now $55.99, was $79.99
- Horizon Forbidden West: now $51.29, was $89.99
- Need for Speed Unbound: now $53.99, was $89.99
- Returnal: now $37.79, was $89.99
- Ghostwire: Tokyo: now $31.99, was $79.99
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart: now $37.79, was $89.99
- A Plague Tale: Requiem: now $59.99, was $79.99
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Digital Edition: now $66.99, was $99.99
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales for PS4 & PS5: now $25.99, was $64.99
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition: now $19.99, was $39.99
- Dark Souls III – Deluxe Edition: now $54.99, was $109.99
- Gotham Knights: now $44.99, was $89.99
- Stray: now $31.99, was $39.99
- The Last of Us: Part II: now $13.37, was $53.49
- Cyberpunk 2077: now $29.99, was $59.99
- Deathloop: now $26.39, was $79.99
- Sonic Frontiers: now $55.99, was $79.99
- Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5: now $24.99, was $49.99
- Evil West: now $63.99, was $79.99
- WWE 2K22 for PS5: now $26.69, was $89.99
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – Game of the Year Edition: now $39.99, was $79.99
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition: now $9.74, was $64.99
- Hitman 3 – Deluxe Edition: now $37.27, was $106.49
- Cult of the Lamb: now $26.79, was $33.49
- Saints Row PS4 & PS5: now $39.99, was $79.99
- Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition: now $32.99, was $99.99
- Hades: now $22.43, was $33.49
These deals end on January 18th.
Image credit: PlayStation