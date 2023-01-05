fbpx
PlayStation Holiday sale adds more games

These deals end on January 18th

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Jan 5, 20237:01 AM EST
2 comments
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Ratchet glove

PlayStation’s Holiday Sale has added more games, offering titles up to 75 percent off. You can get FIFA 23 Standard, Madden NFL All Madden Edition PS5, Sifu and more.

Below are some of the best deals:

These deals end on January 18th.

Image credit: PlayStation

