Twitter’s Community Notes starts rolling out globally

Over the weekend, Twitter announced that its Community Notes feature (Birdwatch pre-Musk) would start rolling out globally.

Community Notes, for those unfamiliar with the feature, is a crowdsourced fact-checking system put in place before Elon Musk took over Twitter and gained some notoriety after fact-checking Musk’s claim that activists were responsible for advertisers pulling out of Twitter.

Beginning today, Community Notes are visible around the world 🌎🌍🌏 — Community Notes (@CommunityNotes) December 11, 2022

Until now, Community Notes was only available to users in the U.S. However, according to tweets from the Community Notes Twitter account, notes are now visible worldwide. The account also shared a link to a list of notes rated helpful by contributors.

Rollouts can take a while, so if you don’t see Community Notes immediately, they might show up soon.

Anyone on Twitter can sign up to contribute to Community Notes, starting with the ability to rate notes and eventually write Community Notes. You can learn more about Community Notes and how it works here or view the source code on GitHub here.

Source: @CommunityNotes Via: iPhone in Canada