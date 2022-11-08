No Frills has the second-gen AirPods available at an all-time low price

No Frills currently has the 2nd-gen AirPods available at a solid discount. Yes, you read that right, No Frills.

The second-gen AirPods are available for $119 for PC Optimum members, while non-members can pick up the earbuds for $129, as shared by RedFlagDeals user ‘Omakase.’

For reference, the same AirPods are available for $168 on Amazon and $169.99 at Best Buy.

The No Frills deal is only available in stores located in Ontario.

The second-gen AirPods deals ends on Wednesday, November 16th.

Learn more here.

Source: RedFlagDeals ‘Omakase’