Samsung’s 55-inch Odyssey Ark now available to pre-order in Canada

Samsung’s behemoth 55-inch Odyssey Ark curved gaming monitor is now available to pre-order in Canada.

While reporting about the monitor recently, we said that it is available to pre-order in the United States, though we were uncertain about its Canadian availability. Now, the Odyssey Ark has appeared on the Samsung website and is available to pre-order for $3,999.99.

The monitor, which runs on Samsung’s TizenOS, features a 165Hz, Quantum Mini LED, 1,000R curved 16:9 display that can be used horizontally and vertically thanks to its specially designed stand. The monitor has a gaming hub pre-installed, giving users access to applications like Twitch, YouTube, Netflix and Disney+ integration, alongside support for cloud gaming streaming services like Google Stadia, Xbox Game Pass, Amazon Luna and Nvidia GeForce Now.

Additionally, the monitor features a matte display, which, according to Samsung, “absorbs artificial and natural light, helping gamers focus with less distraction from bright daylight or reflection from your lights.” And while you won’t be playing games with the monitor’s built-in speakers, it does feature four corner speakers and two central woofers with AI Sound Booster and Dolby Atmos for casual sessions.

The Verge got a chance to test out a prototype unit last week. Read more about it here.

Pre-order the 55-inch Samsung Odyssey Ark for $3,999.99 here.

Image credit: Samsung

Source: Samsung