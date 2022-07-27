Here are the changes to Canadian mobile rate plans this week [July 28 – August 3]

With over 13 wireless providers in Canada, it can be difficult to keep track of the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes.
MobileSyrup will compile the latest weekly rate plan deals every week. You can also check out our guide on plans across Canada to find the right plan for you. You can compare from 47,842 options and 13 providers in Canada to find the best option.
It’s worth noting that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.
Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week
Noticeable price changes:
- ZTE Blade A3+(16 GB), ZTE Blade A7P(32 GB)are now available
- Samsung Galaxy A03s(32 GB), Galaxy A13 5G(64 GB) are now available
- Google Pixel 6 Pro 128 GB is now available
- Apple iPhone Se (2022) 256 GB/64 GB is now available
- Motorola Moto G Power 64 GB, Moto G Power (2022) 64 GB are now available
- Sonim XP3 Plus 16 GB is now available
- TCL 20s 128 GB is now available
New deals:
- Get iPhone 13 Pro Max for as low as $10/mo. With Device Return Option and trade-in of an iPhone 11.
- Get bonus Crave Mobile for 24 months with Unlimited Share Plans Ultimate 40 and 50 in QC and Ultimate 45 and 50 in main regions.
- Get 10GB of unlimited data for $45 in MB & SK and for $55/mo in main regions.
- Get 3 lines with 120GB of shareable data for an average of $58.33/mo. in QC, and 150GB for $68.33/mo in MB & SK and $78.33/mo in Main Regions.
Ongoing deals:
- Special online offer – Get AirPods when you purchase select iPhones.
- Save $25/mo. for every team member you add to your account.
- Switch your business to Canada’s best 5G network and get a credit of $200 per line.
- Get an unlimited 50 GB plan for just $95/mo. on Canada’s best 5G network in Main regions and for $85/mo in MB & SK
- Save up to $185 on a Samsung Galaxy Watch4 series smartwatch.
- Buy a new phone online and save $50
- Connect your other devices and enjoy unlimited data from $10/mo.
- Get 3 months of Apple TV+ when you buy an iPhone or iPad.
- Limited time offer – Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an Apple Watch
- Trade in your old device and save. Get a credit up to $700 when you trade in your old phone.
- Get Crave Mobile for 24 months when you activate or upgrade to a new unlimited Ultimate plan.
- Get 500MB bonus data/mo. with automatic monthly top-up options with the $30, $40, $45 & $55 prepaid plans
- Pay even less per month with the Device Return Option.
- Various phone accessories on sale
- Trade in your device and get a minimum $100 towards a new one.
- Pair Bell mobility with your Bell service and get 20GB of data for just $50/mo. in QC and for $65/mo. in ON.
- Get bonus 100MB data/mo with unlimited Canada wide minutes for $25/mo with automatic monthly top-up options.
- Save $20/mo. for every family member you add to your account.
- Get up to 500 MB bonus data/mo. when you sign up for Automatic Monthly or Automatic Monthly/Low Balance Top-Up option on eligible plans.
New deals:
- Back-to-school deal: 8GB for $40/mo
- Get iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 12, 12 Pro Max, 12 mini, SE (2020), 13 mini, Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G, S21 Ultra 5G, TCL 20 Pro 5G, Google Pixel 4a (5G) on Clearance.
Ongoing deals:
- Save up to $25/mo for 12 months on Fido Home Internet
- Get the Motorola Edge for $0 down on approved credit and pay only $6.50/mo for 24 months with Fido Payment Program
- Discover great phones at $0 down on approved credit and select plans with Fido Payment Program
- Get your certified pre-loved phones starting from just $3/month.
- Fido postpaid customers get new deals and giveaways, with Fido XTRA.
- Get 5 extra hours of unlimited data every month at no extra cost. Available with Data, Talk & Text plans.
- Save $25 per month for 12 months on unlimited Home Internet 50u or 100u when you pair with a Mobile plan. (ON)
- TABLETS AT $0 DOWN AND 0% INTEREST with financing on select plans for $10/month when you add a line to your account.
- Trade in select devices and get a minimum credit of $100
- One Month Free Service when you invite your friends and they join Fido.
New deals:
- For study and entertainment, the most secure Wi-Fi with Helix Internet is available from $60/month.
- Get 10 GB bonus per year in Canada with Basic 6GB, 10GB and 15GB Canada plan
Ongoing deals:
- Get 100 GB bonus per year with all-Inclusive 20GB, 40GB plan as well as 50GB plans
- The new TCL 30 5G is now available! Enjoy it today from only $17 per month.
- Save $10 with a Mobile plan combined to an Internet service
- Save $17/month on the high-performance, Unlimited 100 Internet plan
- Unlimited 60 Internet + TV App Basic service at $65/month, plus Club illico and Vrai offered 6 months.
- Take advantage of all the benefits of Helix internet starting from $60/mo.
- The new Vrai platform is offered for 6 months when you add it to your Mobile plan via the QUB app.
- Play online unhindered thanks to Helix high-performance Unlimited 400 Internet. Only $70/month!
- Add the TV App Basic service plan to any Internet plan for only $5 more per month.
- Does your teen want to be connected? Give in with a 10 GB plan at $20 per month. Combine it with two All-Inclusive Mobile plans and save more thanks to the multiline discount
- Access a host of movies, series and youth content with Club illico mobile included in our All-Inclusive Mobile plans
- Monthly savings on various smart phones
- Save big when you buy a new phone! It’s easy—bring in your old device and save up to $500
- Take advantage of the monthly discount with multiline $5 to $15 per line each month (depends on number of lines)
- Sale on phone cables, chargers and audio accessories
- Subscribe to the QUB musique Family plan at the exclusive rate of $9.99/month for 24 months
New deals:
- Limited time offer Tab Plus Plans : Promo on $45 and $55/month(includes 15GB + bonus 5GB of data) in QC
- Limited time offer Tab Plus Plans : Promo on $60 (includes 10GB + bonus 5GB of data) and $65/month(includes 15GB + bonus 5GB of data) in main regions
- Get a bonus 3 GB of data each month for 6 months.
- Pre-order the new Google Pixel 6a on the Tab.
- Promo on Bring your own phone plan : $40, $45 and $55/month plan (QC)
- Promo on Bring your own phone plans : $55, $60 and $65/month plan. (main regions)
Ongoing deals:
- Get a $150 visa gift card with Certified Pre-owned iPhone XS Max, XR & XS
- Get the Galaxy A53 5G for $0 on Tab Plus
- Get 12 GB of data for only $45/month
- For a limited time when you refer your friend to Koodo, you can both take $25 off your bill.
- Get bonus 500MB data per month with Automatic Top-Up on all prepaid Base plans except $15 plan which comes with 250MB bonus per month.
- Prepaid SIM cards are now $10 for a limited time
New deals:
- Get a Samsung Galaxy S22 128GB for only $5/mo. for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge when you return your device within 2 years
- Get iPhone 13 Pro and AirPods Pro bundle for $33/mo for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge
- Get iPhone 13 Pro 128GB for $5/mo for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge when you return your device within 2 years and when you trade in an iPhone 11 or with $480 down
- Student mobile plans starting at just at $45/month in MB, SK & QC and $55/mo in main regions
- Limited time offer on Infinite 20GB plan for $65/month and $45/month for additional lines in QC
- Back-to-school savings – Ignite Internet starting at $54.99
Ongoing deals:
- Get the iPhone 13 128GB for only $30.58/mo for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge when you return your device within 2 years
- Unlimited data from $45/mo per line in MB, SK & QC and $55/mo in main regions.
- Refer your friends and save up to $300 per year
- Stay connected anywhere with the new plan for data-only mobile internet. Get 50GB/mo for $120/mo, then pay only $10 for every 10 GB above this plan limit for the first 3 months.
- Promotional data plan for individual plans on $45/mo 6GB plan, $50/mo 10GB plan and $55/mo 15GB plan.(QC)
- Save on your Rogers bill with Cash Back Rewards, with the no annual fee RogersTM Platinum Mastercard.
- Activate or upgrade on a $75/mo or higher Rogers Infinite plan and get our most premium perks (QC) and $90 for main regions.
- Sign up for Disney+ through Rogers and get 6 months on select Rogers Infinite plans
New deals:
- Save up to $878 on iPhone 13 family with Bring-It-Back
- Act Fast to save $100 on PureFibre Gigabit Internet now $89/mo. (BC&AB)
- Time to treat yourself to an Apple Watch, starting from $10 per month.
- Join TELUS and get AirPods on us with your iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max.
- Save up to $1,560 on Galaxy S22 series with Bring-It-Back
Ongoing deals:
- Upgrade your pad and get an Amazon Echo Show worth $100, for $0 in main regions
- Save $20/mo. on LivingWell Companion Home
- Get a TCL 30 XE 5G for only $9 per month.
- Enjoy AirPods (2nd generation), a magical connection to your iPhone 13.
- Trade-in and save up to $730 on iPhone 13 family
- Save $40 on all SmartWear devices
- iPhone 13 + Apple Watch Series 7. More powerful together.
- Save up to $289 upfront on Google Pixel 6 Pro with Bring-It-Back
- Double your data for an extra $10 per month.
- Charge and protect your phone for less than $50.
- Earn a reward worth $50 when you refer a friend to TELUS
- Get Stream+ for as low as $20 per month on select Unlimited plans
- Join the TELUS Exclusive Partner Program and save more.
- Save $10 per month with the ultimate online protection. (ON)
- Sign up for Optik TV and Internet 75 today and get a free 55” 4K HDR TV worth $549.99.(BC &AB)
- Get one month on us, plus a FREE $400 TELUS prepaid Visa. (BC&AB)
- Bundle your services and get up to $40 off each month (QC)
- Bundle a new Apple Watch with TELUS Health Companion from $54/month.
- Save big on the flashiest phones with Bring‑It‑Back
- Get a bonus 500MB of data when you sign-up for Auto Top-up on $30, $40, $45 & $55 prepaid talk, text & data plans
- Get a bonus 100MB of data when you sign-up for Auto Top-up on $25 prepaid talk & text plan
New deals:
- Get 50 percent off your SIM card when you switch today.
Ongoing deals:
- Browse up to 30x faster with the new 4G speed plans
- Great deals on certified pre-owned iPhone 8 and XR
- For every dollar you spend, you’ll make 15% of it back in points.
- Reward – Welcome Present Get 5 points.
- Earn up to 20 points per month by helping the Public Mobile community online.
- Earn 10 points for every 12 months you stay
- Earn 1 point for every month a friend you refer stays
- Free Public Mobile SIM Card included with each purchase of a Certified Pre-Owned phone.
Ongoing deals:
- Get connected starting from $15/mo.
- Chatr Refer a Friend Program – Get up to $150 in credits over 10 months to use towards your top up.
- Exclusive Quebec offer – Get 5GB of bonus data on plans $35+ on your second anniversary date.
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all Talk, Text & Data plans
- 250MB bonus with Autopay on Talk & Text $15 Plan
Noticeable price changes:
Google Pixel 6 Pro 128 GB is now available
New deals:
- 100MB Bonus Data on the $15 prepaid plan with PPU with AutoPay option.
- Internet + TV from $64/mo. plus get a $50 visa prepaid card
Ongoing deals:
- Get a $50 visa prepaid card with $39, $48, $53 and $60 internet plans
- Value-packed mobile plans and home internet. NOW $61/Mo when you bring your own phone + free $50 prepaid card
- 8GB for $40/mo. when you bring your own phone (QC).
- Add a line for $15/mo. and make calls and send messages with your Apple Watch SE and leave your phone at home. Limited time offer: save $240.
- Get the iPhone 11 for $29.12/mo. with Sweet Pay on eligible 2-year plans
- Get the Samsung Galaxy A53 for only $24.58/mo. with Sweet Pay on eligible 2-year plans
- Get 250MB Bonus Data with unlimited province wide $22 and $29 plan, & unlimited Canada wide $25 Prepaid plan.
- Get 500MB Bonus Data with unlimited province wide $31, $35, $40, $50 and $55 Prepaid plans.
- Get Bonus 500MB data with unlimited Canada wide $32, $34, $38, $43, $53 & $58 prepaid plans.
- Limited time offer on $45 and $55/mo data, talk & text plans.
- GET AN ANNUAL PLAN. Activate an annual prepaid plan with 400 local minutes and 400 global texts for $100/year when you bring your own phone.
- Shop online and get $50 waived of connection service fee.
- Hot phones starting from $0 down, 0% APR
- Refer a Friend to get $50 in bill credits each when they join the Virgin Plus party.
- Crave is available as an add-on for TV for only $20/mo. hook up today and get 2 months free
- Get TV starting from $25/mo.
- Get a Google Chromecast when you hook up with TV on a 6-month term
- Get up to $700 off a hot new device when you trade in your old one.
New deals:
- Get 20GB of data for only $40/mo. Price includes a $10/mo. discount for 24 months and Digital Discount. New Postpaid activations only.
- Get iPhone 12 with TradeUp on a $50/mo. plan with 20GB of data.
- iPhone 13 is available for $19/mo. With TradeUp on a $50/mo. plan with 20GB of data. After Digital Discount. 2-year term required.
Ongoing deals:
- Activate an eligible Samsung phone on a $40+/mo. plan and get a Galaxy Tab A7 Lite with 4GB Fast LTE Data for $0/mo. for 6 months
- Bring your own phone plans – 25GB(10+15GB Bonus) for $50/mo, 30GB(15+15GB Bonus) for $65/mo and 50GB(35GB+15GB Bonus) (Canada/U.S.) for $80/mo
- BYOD Big Gig Unlimited plans Limited time offer : Get 15GB data for $50/mo.
- Enjoy one free month of Visual Voicemail when you sign up in-store or online for a Freedom Phone Line
- Get unlimited talk and text starting at $99 per year. New Prepaid activations only.
- Get 2GB of data for $24/mo. Limited time offer
- Add a line and get 6GB of data for $30/mo. Price includes a $5/mo. discount for 24 months and Digital Discount. New Postpaid activations only.
- $5/mo. digital discount on the $35 & $40 on Bring your own phone plans.
- Refer a friend and get a $25 service credit for each referral. Save up to $250 a year
New deals:
- Trade in and get a bonus $150 credit, even if your old or damaged device is valued at $1
Ongoing deals:
- When you subscribe to maxTV, get 50% off Crave with STARZ for your first 3 months!
- Purchase a Wireless Device Protection Plan and get 3 months free.
- Sign up for maxTV & Internet to get big savings. Plus, get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi free for the first 12 months
- Save $200 on Apple Watch Series 6 GPS and GPS + Cellular.
- Get 10 percent off when you buy 2 or 20% off when you buy 3 or more regular-priced cases, screen protectors, and/or chargers.
- Save $20/mo. for 6 months when you sign up for noSTRINGS Complete 95 or Complete 125 plans.
- Save up to $15/mo. Sign up for new wireless service and save on your wireless plan for 24 months.
- Save money while traveling
- Save $20/mo. off an eligible voice & data plan when you bring your own phone or buy a phone at a full price!
- Get big savings on wireless plans, crazy fast internet speeds, and binge-worthy TV.
- Big deals on maxTV Stream media boxes for a limited time.
- Get up to $600 in-store credit toward a new wireless device and accessories when you trade in your old device.
- Sign up for SaskTel Internet on a monthly plan and save 50% for 3 months + get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi for only $5/mo. for first 3 months
- Sign up for SaskTel Internet on a 2-year contract and get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi free for 12 months
- Switch to a 2-year Internet contract plan and save $10/mo. off the regular price
- Sign up for SaskTel Internet on the infiNET 300 plan and get this special deal + get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi free for the first 12 months
- Upgrade to the next fastest plan at no additional cost for 1 month
- For every 5 maxTV Stream theme packs you add, you get $8 in savings
- Sign up for Super Channel and get your first month free!
- Sign up for maxTV and get 50 percent off the Filipino 5-pack for 3 months.
- Get unlimited calling with our Anytime North America Long Distance plan—all for one low monthly price
- Get our 10 most popular calling features, including Call Display & Name Display, for just $10/mo. Add on Voice Mail for only $2/mo. more
- Sign up for SaskTel homePHONE and get 3 months of Home Phone Service, Feature Package, and Anytime North America long distance for free
- Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an Apple Watch.
- Sign up for noSTRINGS Prepaid Auto Top-ups and get a $20 bonus
- Bring your Google Pixel and save $600
Noticeable price changes:
New deals:
- Get 90GB for only $62.50/month each
Ongoing deals:
- Get student Fibre Link Internet for only $59.95/month.
- Unlimited data is here at the best price.
- Get the Smartphone you Want for $0 Down with easyTab
- Save $69.95 when you DIY and save the installation fee
- Get up to $200 When you Switch to Eastlink
- Refer a friend to Eastlink Mobile and you both get a $25 credit.
- Change your mobile data plan anytime for free
- Get a $50 welcome credit when you sign up for a new mobile Rollover or Big Data plan online.
- Free Whole Home WiFi Perfected with all Bundles and Internet plans
- Bring Your Own Device and Enjoy Data Plans
- Upgrade to a new Phone Earlier With easyUp
- Add Mobile to your Bundle and save $15/month forever
Noticeable price changes:
New deals:
- Get your hands on Home Internet 120 Mbps plan for $53/month.
- Save up to 50 percent off selected Preloved phones.
Ongoing deals:
- A supercharged voicemail for IOS and Android phones, at only $2 per month
- Enjoy a 12-month warranty on new phones and a 6-month warranty on Preloved phones
- The higher the level you’re at, the more rewards you get to choose from to add value to your monthly plan.
- Samsung Galaxy S21FE 5G 128GB available for 39.54/month for 24 months
- Any unused mobile data will be rolled over to the next month.
New deals:
- Experience Fibre+ Gig speeds for only $99/mo and connect more devices with next-gen WiFi 6 tech.
- Bill credits with : Fibre + Internet, Fibre + Internet & Mobile, and Fibre + Internet & TV
- Get a $50 credit with Fibre+ 250 Internet
- Special Offer: Upgrade to WiFi 6 with Total TV, starting from $129/mo
Ongoing deals:
- Get a $100 credit when you add Total TV to Fibre+ Internet
- Save an additional $25/mo when you add our best TV to your Fibre+ Internet and Mobile bundle.
- Order your plan online and save an extra $50
- Get a $25/mo Unlimited plan with 25GB Fast LTE and save hundreds on Mobile when paired with Fibre+ Gig 1.5 Internet.
- Upgrade to Fibre+ Gig 1.5 Internet for exclusive savings on Mobile.
- If you’re looking for a lower-level TV plan than Total TV, check out the Limited TV plan for $25/mo.
- Rollover Data any time for just $10/GB and carry over unused data for up to 90 days
Ongoing deals:
- Check online for a line-up of certified refurbished iPhone and Samsung Galaxy phones
- Free $25 account bonus & free sim card with purchase of a $100 top up OR $25 off & free sim card with purchase of a MaxWest phone and a $50 top up.
Ongoing deals:
- Get an additional five percent of the value of every Top-Up in points when you sign up for Auto-Allowance or Allowance with your PC Financial Mastercard or PC Money
- 20,000 PC Optimum points after two months of service
- Get 1GB of bonus data every month when you sign up for an Automatic Top-Up option, eligible on plans that have data.
New deals:
- Get 50 percent off your SIM when you buy it online.
- Sign up for a cheap phone plan today and get 2GB/mo of bonus data for up to 8 months on select plans.
Ongoing deals:
- A one-time $10 SIM Card charge applies for new activations.
- Unlimited Canada-Wide & US Calling Plans that include the 5GB of bonus data- 15.5GB with automatic top-up for $50/mo, 20.5GB for $60/mo, 25.5GB for $70/mo. (QC)
- Unlimited Canada-Wide calling plan – 1GB data with automatic top-up for $25/mo and 5GB bonus data included with the 8GB for $35/mo and 10GB for $40/mo plans(QC)
- Get bonus data with Lucky Rewards.
- Get 250MB/mo. of bonus data after making 6 monthly payments.
- Unlimited Canada-Wide & US Calling Plan – 10.5GB with automatic top up for $50/mo, 15.5GB for $60/mo, 20.5GB for $70/mo. (ON, SK)
- Unlimited Canada-wide calling plan – 1GB data with automatic top-up for $25/mo, 3GB for $35/mo, 5GB for $40/mo (ON, SK)
- 750MB with automatic top-up for $15/mo Canada-wide data only plan, 250MB for $15/mo with 100 minutes Canada-wide calling plan (ON, SK).
- You can now buy Lucky Mobile SIM Cards at Dollarama!
- Get a cheap phone plan from $15/mo.
- 500MB with Automatic Top-Up on $24, 3.5GB with Automatic Top-Up on $33, 11.5GB with Automatic Top-Up on $43 plans for QC.