Here’s what’s coming to CBC Gem in July 2022

CBC has unveiled the list of movies, shows and live events arriving on its CBC Gem streaming service in July 2022.

Below is the full suite of content:

July 1st

Canadian Strain

CBC News Special: Canada Day 2022 @11am ET

Canada Day Evening Celebration @8pm ET (9pm AT, 9:30pm NT)

July 2nd

Falls Around Her (Canadian Network Premiere)

July 4th

Sorry For Your Loss

July 8th

Stath Lets Flats Season 3 (Exclusive Canadian Premiere)

A Brother’s Love

RBG

July 10th

The Great British Baking Show Season 12 @7pm ET (7:30pm NT) on CBC Gem and CBC TV (Exclusive Canadian Premiere)

Race Against The Tide Season 2 @8:30pm ET (9pm NT) on CBC Gem and CBC TV (World Premiere)

Skymed @9pm (9:30pm NT) on CBC Gem and CBC TV

July 15th

The Dark Heart (Canadian Premiere)

Skymaster Down

July 18th

Extraordinary Extensions (Canadian Premiere)

July 22nd

Crime

July 23rd

Akilla’s Escape @9pm ET (10pm At, 10:30pm NT, 3am PT (July 24th)) on CBC Gem and CBC TV (Exclusive Canadian Broadcast Premiere)

Dino Ranch Season 2 on CBC Gem and CBC TV

July 29th

Bump Season 2 (Canadian Exclusive Premiere)

July 30th

The Song of Names @9pm ET (10pm AT, 10:30pm NT, and 11pm PT) on CBC Gem and CBC TV (Canadian Network Premiere)

Also arriving in August 2022:

C’est Comme Ça Que Je T’aime (Happily Married) Season 2

Bobby & Harriet Get Married

No Return

Paraiso

Emancipation Day Collection

Image credit: CBC