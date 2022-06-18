Meta partnering with luxury fashion brands for new Avatars Store

Meta is launching an online Avatars Store. This marketplace enables users to purchase digital clothing and show off across Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Eva Chen, director of fashion at Instagram, sat down together to make the official announcement. The CEO believes the Avatars Store can become an outlet for users to express themselves. “Digital goods will be an important way to express yourself in the metaverse and a big driver of the creative economy,” Zuckerberg says.

At first, Prada, Balenciaga, and Thom Browne are amongst the first luxury brands Meta is bringing to the Avatars Store. More are likely to come in the future. The conversation between Zuckerberg and Chen shows Meta is offering a range of outfits. These include suits, motocross outfits, logo hoodies, skirts, and more.

As part of the video, Chen debuted a full fit for Zuckerberg’s avatar featuring a cropped shirt, low-rise jeans, and a white belt. This same outfit was also shown on Chen’s avatar, demonstrating the gender-less focus of some if not all items.

If you’re getting flashbacks to the Xbox 360, I wouldn’t blame you. Much of what’s been shown of the Avatars Store harkens back to what Microsoft began offering users during the Xbox 360 era. Avatar support continues on current Xbox consoles. Microsoft partnered with many brands and studios to develop similar digital goods. I suppose what they say is true. History always repeats itself in the fashion world.

The Meta Avatars Store currently does not have a launch date. The company claims that it will be available “soon.” Pricing details on luxury pieces of clothing are still unknown as well.

Image credit: @MetaNewsRoom

Source: @evachen212