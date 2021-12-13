Amazon Canada unleashes ‘Epic’ tech deals ahead of Boxing Day

‘Black Friday’ and ‘Cyber Monday’ are a thing of the past, but ahead of ‘Boxing Day’ and the inevitably onslaught of ‘extended’ Boxing Day deals, Amazon Canada has once again discounted tech that might be on your list this year.
Here is a round-up of some the best deals Amazon is currently offering:
- Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 42mm) for $279.99 (Save 7 percent)
- Apple Watch Gen 3 Series 3 38mm for $239.99 (Save 8 percent)
- Apple AirPods (2nd-gen) for $148.99 (Save 7 percent)
- Apple Pencil (1st-gen) for $109.99 (Save 15 precent)
- Apple Pencil (2nd-gen) for $139.99 (Save 17 percent)
- New Beats Studio Buds — True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds for $149.99 (Save 17 percent)
- Up to 33 percent off on Select TP-Link Routers
- Up to 33 precent off on eufy 2C and 2K Security Camera and Video Doorbell
- Up to 30 percent off on Nebula Projectors
- Up to 30 percent off on eufy S40 and L20 Security Camera and Video Doorbell
- Up to 30 percent off Portable Heaters and Heavy-Duty Irons
- Up to 35 percent off on select Fitbit products
- Up to 30 percent off Nintendo Switch digital games
- Up to 44 percent off on select PlayStation 5 games
- Up to 14 percent off on Select Samsung TVs
- Save up to 43 percent on JBL GO3 Portable Speakers
- Up to 43 percent off on select Sony headphones and speakers
- Up to 40 percent off select Garmin Products
- Up to 28 percent off on select Samsung solid state drives
- Echo Flex for $19.99 (Save 43 percent)
- Echo Dot (3rd-gen) for $24.99 (Save 55 percent)
- Echo Dot (4th-gen) for $34.99 (Save 50 precent)
- Kindle Paperwhite (8GB) for $114.99 (Save 23 percent)
Source: Amazon Canada
