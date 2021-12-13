Amazon Canada unleashes ‘Epic’ tech deals ahead of Boxing Day

‘Black Friday’ and ‘Cyber Monday’ are a thing of the past, but ahead of ‘Boxing Day’ and the inevitably onslaught of ‘extended’ Boxing Day deals, Amazon Canada has once again discounted tech that might be on your list this year.

Here is a round-up of some the best deals Amazon is currently offering:

Source: Amazon Canada

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.