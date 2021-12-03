Amazon Canada discounts several of its Fire TV and Echo products

Amazon Canada is currently offering solid deals on several of its own products, including Fire TV streaming sticks and Amazon Echo, with discounts ranging from 30 to 50 percent off.

Check the deals out below:

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote HD streaming device: $29.99 (regularly $59.99)

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote with Dolby Vision: $34.99 (regularly $69.99)

Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device, Wi-Fi 6, Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 (regularly $74.99)

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite, HD streaming device: $24.99 (regularly $49.99)

Echo Dot (3rd gen) – Smart speaker with Alexa – Charcoal: $24.99 (regularly $54.99)

Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 release): $59.99 (regularly $99.99)

Echo Dot (4th Gen) | Smart speaker with Alexa: $34.99 (regularly $69.99)

Echo (4th Gen) | With premium sound, smart home hub, and Alexa: $79.99 (regularly $129.99)

All-new Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) | HD smart display with Alexa and 13 MP camera: $104.99 (regularly $169.99)

Echo Auto — Hands-free Alexa in your car with your phone: $29.99 (regularly $69.99)

Echo Buds (2nd Gen) | Wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation and Alexa: $99.99 (regularly $154.99)

Find all Amazon Daily Deals here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Source: Amazon