Get 15GB of data with Telus for $65 per month in Ontario

Vancouver-based national carrier Telus is offering a $65/15GB â€˜exclusive Ontario offerâ€™ to people who activate a new line.
The deal is available with the purchase of new devices or when you bring your own and offers unlimited data even after youâ€™ve used up the initial 15GB (512kbps after 15GB).
To redeem the offer, visit this link and fill out Telusâ€™ form that asks you for basic information like your name, email and postal code. Right after, you should receive an email from Telus letting you know if you’re eligible for the offer. Follow the link in the email to use the offer.
In addition, if you purchase a phone online Telus is offering a $55 credit along with waiving the $45 service/connection fee.
Source: Telus
Comments