News

Tesla brings leasing options to Canadian Model Y and Model 3

Previously, you could only lease the Model X and S

Aug 7, 2020

5:23 PM EDT

Telsa is now leasing its Model 3 car and Model Y crossover in Canada.

Previously the automaker only allowed people to purchase these models, but now you can lease them.

Of course, the price of the lease changes depending on your down payment, but the Model 3 starts at $593 CAD per month with a $0. If you want a Model Y, its lease price starts at $842 per month.

If you want to check out these options and play with the lease payment price ranges, go to the Tesla website, select one of the cars and then navigate over to the ‘Payment’ page and go down to the small button near the price that says ‘More details.’

Source: Tesla

