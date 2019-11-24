Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- Tesla’s first electric truck is here and it costs roughly $50,000 in Canada
- From roadless to the technological runway: Quebec’s Lower North Shore gets LTE
- TD sheds concept of traditional bank office with new Toronto Wealth Innovation Lab
- Samsung’s Galaxy Fold is coming to Canada after all for $2,599
- Huawei Canada to be ‘diplomatically forceful’ in lobbying Trudeau’s minority government
- The Source unveils ‘Early Black Friday’ sale, offers deep discounts on latest tech
- Navdeep Bains stays on as Innovation Minister, more revealed in Trudeau’s new cabinet
- Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Canada in December 2019
- Google Stadia Review: Showing potential, but not there yet
- New public safety minister says Huawei 5G decision timeline is undecided but a priority
- Amazon Canada running sale on 2019 LG OLED 4K TVs
- Huawei Canada president says company would survive 5G ban, but will lose revenue
- B.C. Premier appoints MLA to push federal government for affordable cellphone plans
- Amazon’s Echo Show 8 smart display is now available in Canada
- Best Buy Canada officially unveils Black Friday 2019 tech deals [Complete list]
- Canadians can now buy MacBooks at The Source
- Amazon Prime Video now available on Rogers Ignite TV
- Apple’s extended holiday return policy now live in Canada in-store and online
- Canadian video game industry now adds $4.5 billion to country’s GDP
- U.S. delays Huawei ban again, now takes effect February 2020
- Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in December 2019
- The electric Mustang is here and it costs $50,495 in Canada
- Google Canada Black Friday sale heavily discounts Pixel 4/4XL, Nest Hub and Home
- Here are PlayStation’s Black Friday deals in Canada
- Here are Microsoft’s Surface Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals
- Walmart’s early Black Friday deals include savings on Beats, AirPods and more
- Federal Court of Canada issues unprecedented ruling ordering ISPs to block piracy service
