News

Google Canada now offering $250 off Pixel 4 and 4 XL as part of Black Friday sale

Google has slashed the prices of its flagship smartphones

Nov 24, 2019

3:08 AM EST

Google announced its latest flagship smartphones, Pixel 4 and 4 XL, on October 15th and now a few weeks later the company has significantly dropped its price.

As part of its Black Friday sale, Google Canada is now offering the Pixel 4 and 4 XL for $250 less than its original price.

The prices are as follows:

  • Pixel 4 64GB: $749 CAD (Reg. $999)
  • Pixel 4 128GB: $879 CAD (Reg. $1129)
  • Pixel 4XL 64GB: $879 CAD (Reg. $1129)
  • Pixel 4XL 128GB: $1,009 CAD (Reg. $1259)

The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4XL runs Android 10, features ‘Motion Sense,’ face unlock, dual rear-facing camera setup and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. The Pixel 4 sports a 5.7-inch display while the Pixel 4 XL features a 6.3-inch screen, both available in 64GB or 128GB of storage, and in ‘Just Black,’ ‘Clearly White’ and ‘Oh So Orange’ colour options.

Source: Google Canada

