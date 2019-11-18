PREVIOUS|
Walmart’s early Black Friday deals include savings on Beats, AirPods and more

Nov 18, 2019

Walmart Canada is the latest retailer to roll out early Black Friday deals. In the retail giant’s latest flyer, you’ll be able to find plenty of excellent deals on tech, toys and more.

These deals kick off on Thursday, November 21st at 7am.

Below, we’ve gathered some of the standout tech deals.

  • Beats Solo 3 – $127 (regular $329.94)
  • RCA 40-inch 1080p TV – $148 (regular $248)
  • Fitbit Inspire HR – $89.95 (regular $129.95)
  • AirPods with Wireless Charging Case – $219 (regular $269)
  • Sega Genesis Mini – $64.96 (regular $99.96)
  • Xbox One X 1TB Gears of War 5 or Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order bundle – $449.96 (regular $599.96)
  • iRobot Roomba 960 robot vacuum – $599.98 (regular $799.98)

Walmart has a solid offering going into Black Friday, so it could be a good time to make a purchase and avoid the crowds.

You can learn more about the early Black Friday deals from Walmart on its website or in the latest flyer.

