The Source has unveiled its ‘Early Black Friday’ deals.
‘Black Friday’ is officially on Friday, November 29th, followed by ‘Cyber Monday’ on Monday, December 2nd.
These discounts from The Source seem to be mostly available between November 21st and November 26th.
Below is a summary of some of the deals you are able to score:
- Nintendo Switch Lite – $259.99
- Xbox One S 1TB Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Bundle – $379.99
- Xbox One S 1TB NBA 2K19: Fallen Order Bundle with bonus controller – $249.99 (Reg. $379.99)
- Xbox One X 1TB Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Bundle – $599.99
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (PS4, Xbox One) – $79.99
- Xtreme Gaming Party Kit for the Nintendo Switch – $29.99 (Reg. $49.99)
- RDS Nintendo Switch Deluxe Travel Case – $19.99 (Reg. $29.99)
- Google Home Mini – $49.99 (Reg. $79.99)
- Amazon Echo 2nd Generation – $49.99 ($129.99)
- Philips Hue Wi-Fi Motion Sensor – $29.96 (Reg. $34.96)
- Samsung VL351 Bluetooth Smart Speaker $149.99 (Reg. $249.99)
- JBL Link Drive – $62.99 (Reg. $89.99)
- D-Link mydlink HD Pan & Tilt Wi-Fi Camera – $99.99 (Reg. $129.99)
- TP-Link HS200 Smart Wi-Fi Light Switch – $24.99 (Reg. $34.99)
- Bright Colour-Changing Smart Wi-Fi LED Bulb & Plug Kit – $39.99 (Reg. $49.99)
- Bright Smart Wi-Fi Dual Plug – $19.99 (Reg. $29.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Fit Fitness Tracker – $129.99 (Reg. $149.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Fit-e Fitness Tracker – $49.99 (Reg. $69.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Active2 40mm Smartwatch – $299.99 (Reg. $369.99)
- Fitbit Versa Lite Smartwatch – $129.99 (Reg. $199.99)
- Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch – $259.99 (Reg. $329.99)
- Fitbit Ace 2 Smartwatch – $69.99 (Reg. $99.99)
- Garmin Instinct GPS Smartwatch – $279.99 (Reg. $379.99)
- Garmin Vivofit 4 Activity Tracker – $69.99 (Reg. $99.99)
- Vital leather wireless charger – $34.99 (Save 30%)
- Vital 15,000mAh USB-C power bank – $29.99 (Save 40%)
- Vital 1.2m (4-inch) Lighting/USB-C cable (2-pack) – $14.99 (Save 50%)
- Beats by Dre urBeats3 earphones – $39.99 (Save 50%)
- Beats by Dre Beatsx earphones – $74.99 (Save 50%)
- Under Armour React In-Ear Wireless headphones – $129.99 (Reg. $179.99)
- Skullcandy Sesh True Wireless In-Ear Earbuds – $49.99 (Reg. $69.99)
- Bose Home Smart Speaker 500 – $399.99 (Reg. $499.99)
- Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II – $209.99 (Reg. $269.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds In-Ear Wireless Earbuds – $179.99 (Reg. $199.99)
- Sony ireless noise-cancelling headphones – $99.99 (Reg. $229.99)
- Sony EXTRA BASS Portable Bluetooth Speaker – $89.99 (Reg. $139.99)
- Sony In-Ear Wireless Earbuds – $49.99 (Reg. $69.99)
- JBL Flip 5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker – $109.99 (Reg. $139.99)
- LG SL4 2.1 Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer – $229.99 (Reg. $299.99)
- Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2 Bluetooth Speaker – $99.99 (Reg. $129.99)
- Eclipse Wireless Bluetooth Speaker – $39.99 (Reg. $49.99)
- Corsair VOID PRO RGB USB Premium Gaming Headset – $59.99 (Reg. $109.99)
- Apple iPad Pro 10.5” 512GB – Wi-Fi – $999.99 (Reg. $1,249.99)
- Apple iPad Mini 5 7.9” 64GB – $499.99 (Reg. $529.99)
- Apple iPad 10.2” 32GB – Wi-Fi – $369.99 (Reg. $429.99)
- Apple iPad Mini 5 7.9” 256GB – Wi-Fi – $699.99 (Reg. $729.99)
- Apple iPad 10.2” 128GB – Wi-Fi – $489.99 (Reg. $549.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2019) 8” Tablet, 32GB – $149.99 (Reg. $199.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5” Tablet, 256GB – $779.99 (Reg. $999.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Book SM-W723 12” Tablet – $1,699.99 (Reg. $1,899.99)
- Acer Aspire 15.6” Laptop with AMD Ryzen 3 Processor, 12GB RAM, Windows 10 S – $499.99 (Reg. $599.99)
- Acer Swift 5 15.6” Touch Laptop with Intel Core i7 Processor, 8GB RAM, Windows 10 – $1099.99 (Reg. $1199.99)
- ASUS Vivobook 15.6” Touch Laptop with Intel Core i3 Processor, 8GB RAM, Windows 10 – $499.99 (Reg. $699.99)
- ASUS TUF FX505DD-RB71-CB 15.6” Gaming Laptop – $899.99 (Reg. $1,099.99)
- ASUS TUF FX504GD RS51 15.6” Gaming Laptop – $899.99 (Reg. $999.99)
Source: The Source
