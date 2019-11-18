Here are PlayStation’s Black Friday deals in Canada

Black Friday is upon us and similar to other companies like Best Buy, The Source, and Microsoft, Sony’s PlayStation products will also be on sale.
This is a quick look at everything that’ll be on sale, but note, there will likely be a lot more gamers on promotion, so keep a lookout for that as well.
The sales are available from November 28th to December 6th in Canada.
All prices below are in Canadian dollars.
- Only on PlayStation PS4 Bundle for $249 CAD that includes a 1TB PS4, The Last of Us: Remastered, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition.
- PlayStation 4 Pro for $369.99, regularly $499.99
- PS VR Multi-game bundle for $249.99, features PS VR headset, PS Camera and vouchers to download five PS VR titles: Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Skyrim VR, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Everybody’s Golf VR, PlayStation VR Worlds
- PS VR Blood & Truth + Everybody’s Golf Bundle for $319.99 features a PS VR headset, a PS Camera, two PS move controllers, and the two titles
- PS Gold Headset for $89.99 available in all colours, regularly $119.99
- DualShock 4 $49.99 in all colours, regularly $79.99
- 25 percent off PlayStation Plus (available November 22nd to December 2nd)
- Select PS exclusive games for $29.99 including Days Gone, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition, MediEvil, Concrete Genie and MLB The Show 19
- PlayStation Hits games for $9.99, usually $19.99
Check out more of the deals at the PlayStation Blog.
