Business
PREVIOUS|

RCMP charge two individuals in cyber-attack impacting Bell customers

The investigation followed reports of Bell customers' accounts being breached

Oct 8, 2019

4:24 PM EDT

0 comments

lock on laptop

The RCMP’s National Division Cybercrime Investigative Team has arrested two Montreal individuals in connection to a “significant” cyber-attack.

The investigation, which was named ‘Project Abalone,’ looked into reports of Bell customers’ accounts being compromised.

Once the two individuals breached the accounts and retrieved personal information regarding the customers, they then fraudulently purchased goods online through the accounts.

The two will appear in court in relation to fraud over $5,000 CAD, conspiracy to commit fraud, unauthorized use of a computer, identity theft, laundering proceeds of crime and identity fraud.

“This is a textbook example of a hacking case where the suspects were using stolen personal data to purchase hardware material,” said Alexandre Beaulieu, the acting officer in charge of the RCMP unit, in a press release.

The National Division Cybercrime Investigation Team was formed in 2016, and has since conducted investigations with federal government agencies and international partners.

MobileSyrup has reached out to Bell for comment.

Source: Royal Canadian Mounted Police

Related Articles

Business

Oct 2, 2019

4:29 PM EDT

CBSA accidentally gave Huawei CFO phone passcodes to RCMP

Business

May 8, 2019

5:06 PM EDT

Cybercrime cost Canadian businesses $12.4 million in the last year

News

Sep 26, 2019

3:58 PM EDT

Telus wins big again in PCMag’s Fastest Networks Canada test

Business

Apr 2, 2019

11:49 AM EDT

RCMP warns of fraudulent calls in Ontario using its phone number

Comments