Casetify launches new Pokémon-themed iPhone, iPad and Mac accessories

Hong Kong-based electronics accessory maker Casetify has revealed a new wave of Pokémon-themed Apple products.
Casetify previously partnered with The Pokémon Company on two other waves of Pokémon iPhone cases.
Now, for the third and final wave, Casetify is selling cases and other products inspired by the massively popular monster-catching franchise.
This time around, accessories are offered for iPhone, iPad and Mac. Some of the designs include Poké Ball insignias, the original Kanto starters and Pikachu. You’ll even be able to customize many of the accessories with your name.
The cases will officially go up for sale on August 8th, with prices starting at $25 USD (around $33 CAD). Casetify says its first two waves of Pokémon products sold out “in a flash,” so if you’re interested in the new products, you may want to sign up for the waitlist.
Via: 9t05Toys
