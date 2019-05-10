Resources
Learn what it takes to become a music producer with this $39 Logic Pro X bundle

May 10, 2019

12:00 PM EDT

0 comments

If you’re interested in a career in music production, you’ll need to learn and master a digital audio workstation (DAW), and one of the most popular DAWs on the market is Apple’s Logic Pro X. However, you can’t just download Logic Pro X and create a hit sensation overnight; music production takes thousands of hours of hands-on training to master. This Logic Pro X bundle has all the courses necessary to learn music production for just $39.08 CAD.

The Ultimate Logic Pro X Music Production Bundle features 8 courses on the delicate craft of music production. First and foremost, you’ll need to read Music Theory Essentials: Chords, Scales & Modes, which will teach you how to properly create music. Once you have a solid grasp of music theory, you can move on to Music Production in Logic Pro X: The Complete Course, which will teach you how to make music with MIDI and software instruments. You’ll also find advanced courses on vocal recording, 3rd-party plugins, songwriting, and more.

Unfortunately, no one can become a hit producer overnight. Everyone has to put in the work to become one, but the Ultimate Logic Pro X Music Production Bundle is a step in the right direction, and it’s currently on sale for just $39.08 CAD [$29 USD], or 95% off.

Comments